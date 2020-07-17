Coconino County, NAU partner on COVID-19 food safety certification

He said he hopes businesses will continue to use the exam as a resource after completing it.

“Remembering what it’s like to be a chef, I can’t imagine what it’s like to sift through all the various information to figure out such a critical topic of health and safety for the community, because at that point, a chef or [restaurant] owner needs to be thinking of the community, not just employees or guests, but everybody. That’s a huge responsibility,” Molinaro said. “Our heart was to find a way to provide information in a very easily accessible way that could spark conversation, action and a behavior change that could keep people safe. We believe any restaurant that’s worth their salt would want to do everything they can to ensure the safety of their communities.”

The enhanced certification covers topics including guest and employee safety, sanitation measures and social distancing guidelines.

Though many of these practices should have been occurring anyway, Molinaro said, others — like not using menus or handling cash — have been especially disruptive for many local eateries.

“Some chefs are tackling these behaviors and some chefs are hurting,” Molinaro said.