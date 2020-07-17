Coconino County, NAU partner on COVID-19 food safety certification

Though numerous local restaurants have already modified or strengthened their food safety practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a new certification program aims to boost the economy by recognizing the businesses following best practices.
Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) and Northern Arizona University’s Economic Policy Institute and the School of Hotel and Restaurant Management (HRM) have partnered to create the COVID Aware Enhanced Food Handler’s Certification, a free, optional program available to individuals who have a food handlers certificate from the county. Last year, about 2,700 food service employees — not including managers — completed this training, CCHHS reported.
The enhanced certification program was prompted by a series of surveys of county business leaders conducted throughout the last three months, which determined that the food service industry has, in many ways, been hit the hardest by COVID-19, said Chris Pasterz, economic development manager for Coconino County.
In the first survey conducted at the end of April, restaurants throughout the county and in Sedona were operating at an average 26% of normal capacity and had laid off 600 total workers. The latest survey, recording the period from June 25 through July 9, showed restaurants were still operating at only 55% of normal capacity and had laid off 293 employees.
“That flagged the industry for us as an area that needed attention in terms of who’s been hurt the most because of the pandemic,” Pasterz said, calling the enhanced certification the meeting point between health and safety and reemergence of the local economy.
The new course, which builds on the concepts of the food handlers exam, is offered on the CCHHS website. Because the course is linked to state and federal websites, it will be updated as guidelines change.
Businesses where all employees complete the COVID-19 training will be listed on the county website and be given a certificate to display in their window.
“People are very visually driven, so if there’s something that they can visually see that identifies this business as taking additional precautions or health and safety measures, that might be a way that we can build consumer confidence and assist this industry in coming back online,” said Eve Wolters, division manager for CCHHS environmental health.
She said the program includes information that even businesses already practicing expanded sanitary practices may not be doing in order to help them enhance their practices appropriately, using best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
NAU’s Mark Molinaro, a senior chef lecturer and interim associate executive director in HRM, helped create the content, which was approved by local health officials.
He said he hopes businesses will continue to use the exam as a resource after completing it.
“Remembering what it’s like to be a chef, I can’t imagine what it’s like to sift through all the various information to figure out such a critical topic of health and safety for the community, because at that point, a chef or [restaurant] owner needs to be thinking of the community, not just employees or guests, but everybody. That’s a huge responsibility,” Molinaro said. “Our heart was to find a way to provide information in a very easily accessible way that could spark conversation, action and a behavior change that could keep people safe. We believe any restaurant that’s worth their salt would want to do everything they can to ensure the safety of their communities.”
The enhanced certification covers topics including guest and employee safety, sanitation measures and social distancing guidelines.
Though many of these practices should have been occurring anyway, Molinaro said, others — like not using menus or handling cash — have been especially disruptive for many local eateries.
“Some chefs are tackling these behaviors and some chefs are hurting,” Molinaro said.
Joseph Guzman is the executive director of the Economic Policy Institute, which has helped manage the county’s required food handler certification exam for many years. He said it took about six weeks to create the new program in order to make it more immersive than simply reading through health department websites.
The certification exam includes about 25 questions “concise enough to not be overwhelming,” which must all be answered correctly to pass.
“We don’t want food that’s 90% COVID-free, we want food that’s 100% COVID-free,” said Guzman, though he noted multiple attempts on the exam are allowed.
The COVID-19 certification is currently optional; however, Guzman said if the state releases more formal guidance on food safety modifications for COVID-19, the team will be able to easily modify and incorporate this new certification into required food handlers trainings.
In order for the COVID Aware Enhanced Food Handler’s Certification to become a requirement in the county, it would first go through a formal approval process by the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.