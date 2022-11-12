Coconino County moves to medium COVID level

Coconino County has returned to a medium community level for COVID-19 as the mellow roller coaster of cases continues its trend, according to its most recent report.

Meanwhile, its monkeypox total stayed the same.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) published its COVID dashboard data report on Thursday instead of Friday this week, due to Veterans Day. Both community level indicators rose this week, though one remained at a low level.

For the week ending Nov. 5, the county reported a 10.5 per 100,000 rate of new COVID admissions (above the medium threshold of 10 per 100,000). A total of 7.5% of inpatient beds were occupied by COVID patients for the week, an increase from last week’s rate of 7.4% (below the 10% medium threshold).

A total of 191 new cases (a rate of 133.9 per 100,000) were reported in the county this week, an increase from 158 last week (110.7 per 100,000). The positivity rate fell this week to 13.5% from 16% the week before.

Residents between the ages of 25 and 44 had both the highest case rate (207 per 100,000) and positivity (18.8%) for the second week in a row.

The county reported the same number of COVID hospitalizations (18) as the previous week, while the number of COVID deaths rose from zero to two. The incidence of COVID-like illness is county hospitals (CLI) also rose, to 8.2% (from 6.8%)

Coconino County’s monkeypox case total remained at seven as of Monday. Across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 28,881 total cases as of Friday, with 538 in Arizona. Arizona’s total has stayed the same for the past two weeks; the U.S. reported a total of 28,619 as of Nov. 3.

CCHHS noted on social media earlier this week that Arizona has recently seen an increase in cases of Respiratory Synctial Virus (RSV).

“Sometimes what looks like a cold can actually be RSV,” it said. “Many people recover quickly from RSV in a week or two, but it can be potentially more serious for others such as infants and elderly individuals.”

It suggested ways to prevent RSV, including frequent hand-washing, avoiding contact with those who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, disinfecting surfaces and staying home when sick.

More about COVID, influenza and monkeypox in Coconino County, including vaccination and testing locations, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2124/Health-and-Human-Services.