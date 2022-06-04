Coconino County moves to medium COVID community level

According to COVID-19 metrics on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) website, Coconino County has moved to a medium community level as of June 2.

The CDC's COVID County Check website lists Coconino County as having a case rate of 206.31 per 100,000, a rate of 6.5 new COVID admissions per 100,000 and 2.4% of staffed in-patient beds occupied by patients with COVID. Coconino is the only Arizona county at this level, with CDC maps showing all other counties at a low community level.

This is the county’s first time having a case rate over 200 per 100,000 since the CDC adjusted its guidance in March. According to this updated guidance, a case rate of 200 per 100,000 is the threshold for adjusted community level indicator categories.

When the case rate is at or above 200 per 100,000, the indicators reflect either a medium or high level, with the threshold being 10 new COVID admissions per 100,000 and 10% staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients (for both indicators, metrics below this level indicate a medium level and metrics at or above indicate a high community level).

When the case rate is below 200 per 100,000, community level can be low, medium or high, with the threshold for a low rate being new COVID admissions of less than 10 per 100,000 and less than 10% of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients over the last week.

For the week ending May 31, the CDC reported 241 total cases for a case rate of 167.97 per 100,000 (this ends two days before the community level data), an increase of 40.12%. It reported a positivity rate of 15.57%, a 0.54% increase over the last week.

The CDC reported nine new COVID admissions for the week and less than 10 deaths.

A total of 77.7% (111,535) county residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID, with 91.5% of residents (131,333) having received at least one dose. Slightly less than half of fully vaccinated residents (47.5%, or 52,957 residents) have received a booster dose.

Omicron continues to account for nearly all genomes sequenced in Coconino County this month, according to Arizona’s COVID-19 sequencing dashboard. Subvariants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 have been the most prevalent over the past month, accounting for 53.85% and 46.15%, respectively, the week ending May 28.

In Arizona overall, subvariant BA.2 makes up 37.29% of genomes sequenced for the week, while BA.2.12.1 makes up 59.32% and BA.4 and BA.5 make up 2.54% and 0.85%, respectively.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) did not publish an updated dashboard data report this week. The next report is expected Friday, June 10.

Because CDC, TGen and CCHHS data update at different rates, reported metrics may not fully align between sources. For example: a CCHHS update for this week would have covered May 22 through May 28, while the CDC's community level was last updated June 2.

More information on COVID in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information. The CDC’s County Check tool is available at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.