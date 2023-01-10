Coconino County moves to medium COVID community level as flu and RSV cases continue falling

Coconino County is now at a medium community level for COVID-19 spread, according to its most-recent health update from Friday, showing rising indicators despite metric being mixed overall.

Meanwhile, the number of new influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continued to fall.

COVID-19

Coconino County moved from a low to medium community level the week ending Dec. 31, according to Friday’s update, with both indicators rising.

Reports show 9.8 per 100,000 new COVID admissions -- a low community-level figure -- and 10.3% of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients -- which is in the medium level. The previous week, it had reported a 5.6 per 100,000 rate of COVID admissions with 8% of beds occupied by COVID patients.

The number of new cases reported in the county continued to fall this week, however, to 74 (a rate of 51.9 per 100,000), from 96 (a rate of 67.3) the prior week. Positivity of COVID tests also fell to 7.8% from 9.5% the week before. A total of 964 COVID tests were conducted in the county for the week, compared to 1,132 last week.

Residents aged 65 and older continued to have the highest case rate (130 per 100,000) and positivity (13.3%) for the week.

The number of COVID hospitalizations increased to 20 this week, from 11 the week before, and two COVID deaths were reported for the third week in a row. The rate of hospital visits with COVID-like illness in the county was at 6.6% for the second consecutive week.

Omicron subvariant BQ continues to make up the majority (68.61%) of omicron genomes sequenced statewide the week ending Dec. 31, according to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard. BQ is followed by BA.5 (11.68%), XBB (8.03%), “omicron other” (5.84%), BF (3.65%) and BA.2 (2.19%). The week before followed a similar pattern, but with larger shares of BA.2 and BF, and less of XBB.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) also introduced a new format for its dashboard, showing community level indicators on a dial rather than a chart. It also displays weekly case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths over longer periods of time, with additional graphs depicting the breakdowns by age, race, location and more.

Both weekly update formats can be viewed at coconino.az.gov/2598/COVID-19-Data-Dashboard.

Flu and RSV

New cases of both flu and RSV continued to fall, according to recent reports. Coconino County has now reported a total of 1,037 flu cases and 523 RSV cases for the season so far.

After reporting 54 new influenza cases the week ending Dec. 24, CCHHS only reported seven new flu cases the week of Dec. 31 for a total that is 66% less than this week in a typical flu season (as determined by the five-year average). The total for the season so far is 456% higher than a typical season at this point.

The county also reported a decrease in the number of new RSV cases reported this week at 16 from 34 the prior week.

Mpox

The county continues to have a total of seven mpox cases reported so far. The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reports a total of 584 cases statewide as of Jan. 9, with 36 hospitalizations and no deaths. It added one case to its total the week of Dec. 25.

More about public health in Coconino County, including mpox, flu, RSV and COVID information, is available at coconino.az.gov/2124/Health-and-Human-Services.