Coconino County moves to low COVID level as flu and RSV rates continue falling

COVID-19 metrics moved into a low community level for Coconino County this week, according to the latest updates, while case rates for influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) both continued to fall.

COVID-19

COVID metrics are now at a low community level for the county, according to Friday's dashboard update. The rate of new COVID admissions fell to 4.9 per 100,000, dropping from 13.3, a medium level, the week before. Meanwhile, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients rose to 9% from 7.7%.

The number of new cases continued to fall this week, with the county reporting 108 at a rate of 75.7 per 100,000 the week ending Dec. 17. It reported 140 new cases (a rate of 98.1) the week of Dec. 10.

Positivity of testing also fell this week, to 10.7% from 11.8% the prior week. The number of tests conducted decreased from 1,341 to 1,151.

Residents aged 65 and older continued to have both the highest case rate (171 per 100,000) and positivity (17.4%) for the week.

Coconino County reported 13 COVID hospitalizations for the week, taking a dip from 17 the previous week, and one death -- the same count as last week. The rate of hospital visits with COVID-like illness (CLI) in the county also fell this week to 5.9% from 8.2% the week before.

“In 2022, 10% of hospitalized residents were in the ICU and 3% were intubated,” according to the report.

According to TGen’s Arizona COVID Sequencing Dashboard, a new omicron subvariant -- BQ -- has been increasing in prevalence across the state since at least Nov. 13. As of the week of Dec. 17, BQ makes up 84.85% of omicron genomes sequenced in Arizona, followed by BA.5 (12.12%) and “omicron other” (3.03%).

Flu and RSV

The county also continues to see a decline in flu and RSV case rates, according to its Friday update on the two diseases.

It added 49 influenza cases the week ending Dec. 17, bringing its total for the season so far to 956. The weekly total represents a 90% increase over a typical flu season (determined by the five year average), while the total to date is 808% higher than this point in a typical flu season.

RSV followed a similar pattern, with Coconino County adding 35 new cases this week. Its total for the season to date is now 471.

Flagstaff continues to have the highest case rate of county locations for RSV (recording 61%, or 288 cases), while it has the second-highest influenza rate (36%, or 347 cases), behind other cities and towns (40%, or 377 cases).

Mpox

Coconino County continues to report a total of seven mpox cases as of Dec. 19, while Arizona added one to its total this week. A total of 581 have now been reported in the state, with 36 hospitalizations and zero deaths -- the same as last week’s total.

