Coconino County moves to low COVID community level

Coconino County has moved to a low community level for COVID-19 the week ending July 30, according to the latest dashboard data report.

The county's case rate fell to 184.3 per 100,000 this week (263 new cases) from last week’s rate of 236.2 per 100,000 (337 total new cases reported). Testing positivity also fell this week to 22.8% from 27% the week before, while the number of tests conducted continued to drop, decreasing to 1,263 from 1,598 the prior week.

Because the case rate is below the 200 per 100,000 threshold for adjusted community metrics, community level indicators can now fall into low, medium or high categories. This week, both the rate of new COVID admissions (8.4 per 100,000) and of staffed in-patient beds occupied by COVID patients (9.5%) were reported in the low level. Last week, the rate of COVID admissions was 9.1 per 100,000 and 9.5% of inpatient beds were occupied by COVID patients.

The county has been at either a medium or high community level since the beginning of June, when the case rate rose above 200,000.

A total of 12 COVID hospitalizations were reported in the county this week (from 17 the week before), with the incidence of COVID-like illness in county hospitals falling to 6.4% (from 9.4%).

According to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard, 100% of genomes sequenced in the state the week ending Aug. 6 are of the BA.5 subvariant of omicron. The dashboard’s most recent update for Coconino County (the week ending July 9) has BA.4 and BA.5 each accounting for half of sequenced genomes.

County residents aged 65 or older had the highest case rate (265 per 100,000), while those 4 and younger had the highest positivity (35.6%). Two COVID deaths have been reported in the county in each of the last three weeks.

The number of vaccines administered to county patients continued to rise for the third week in a row, with the majority still being booster doses -- though the percentage of first and second doses has risen slightly from previous weeks. A total of 56.5% (80,515 individuals) of Coconino County’s eligible population have been vaccinated at this point, 53.6% of whom have received a booster dose.

In areas at a low community level, the CDC recommends individuals stay up to date on COVID vaccines (including boosters), improve indoor ventilation where possible, testing when exposed or having symptoms of COVID, and following isolation and quarantine recommendations.

Immunocompromised and high-risk individuals are encouraged to have a plan for rapid testing and consult with their healthcare providers about potential treatments.

More about COVID in Coconino County, including testing and vaccination sites can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.