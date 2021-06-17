Coconino County moves to increase primary/secondary property taxes

Coconino County is looking to increase levies for both the primary and secondary property taxes.
In addition to supporting general expenses, the tax increases are meant to support a variety of funds including the County Public Health Service, the Library District and the Flood Control District.
All of the proposed increases will impact only property taxes received from new construction.
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss and potentially approve the levy increases during a 5 p.m. virtual meeting planned for Thursday, June 24.
Coconino County is proposing an increase in primary property taxes of $205,163, or 2.0%.
Should the increase pass, the county’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home would be $51.80. Currently, the taxes levied on that $100,000 home would be $50.78.
In terms of the secondary property tax, the Health Services District, Library District and Flood Control districts are all looking to increase their tax levies.
The County Public Health Services District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $205,164, or 4.25%.
The proposed increase would mean the secondary property tax to support the health district on a $100,000 home would be $25. Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would be $23.98.
The Coconino County Flood Control District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $815,138 or 21.13%.
The proposed tax increase would cause Coconino County Flood Control District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $26.20. Currently, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would be $21.63.
Lastly, the Coconino County Library District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $209,187, or 4.24%.
That proposed tax increase would cause Coconino County Library District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $25.56. At the moment, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would be $24.52.
Residents interested in weighing in on the proposed increases can take part in the June 24 meeting either through Zoom or by calling. To take part in the Zoom conference, go to https://zoom.us/j/91901866999. Residents can call in by dialing (833) 548-0276. The webinar ID is 919 0186 6999.
The increases come as the board is also moving forward with the county’s fiscal year 22 budget that was tentatively passed last week.
Coconino County Finance Director Siri Mullaney told the Arizona Daily Sun last week that the budget tentatively passed by the board was essentially identical to the budget approved last year at the height of the pandemic.