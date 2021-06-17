Coconino County moves to increase primary/secondary property taxes

The Coconino County Flood Control District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $815,138 or 21.13%.

The proposed tax increase would cause Coconino County Flood Control District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $26.20. Currently, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would be $21.63.

Lastly, the Coconino County Library District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $209,187, or 4.24%.

That proposed tax increase would cause Coconino County Library District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $25.56. At the moment, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would be $24.52.

Residents interested in weighing in on the proposed increases can take part in the June 24 meeting either through Zoom or by calling. To take part in the Zoom conference, go to https://zoom.us/j/91901866999. Residents can call in by dialing (833) 548-0276. The webinar ID is 919 0186 6999.

The increases come as the board is also moving forward with the county’s fiscal year 22 budget that was tentatively passed last week.