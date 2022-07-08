Coconino County moves to high community level for COVID

Coconino County has moved to a high community level for COVID-19, according to the latest dashboard data report. In the week ending July 2, one of the community level indicators has moved to the high category, meaning additional precautions are recommended.

The rate of new COVID admissions in the county is now in the high category (10 per 100,000 or higher), at 17.5 per 100,000 in the past week. Last week’s rate was 7 per 100,000. The rate of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients stayed at the same rate as last week. It is in the medium category (less than 10%), at 8.8%.

Case numbers continued to rise, with 438 new cases (a rate of 307.0 per 100,000) reported for the week. Last week, 419 new cases were reported, a rate of 293.7 per 100,000. Positivity also continued its rise this week, with 28.2% of 2,058 tests returning positive results. The week before had a positivity rate of 22.9% (2,184 tests were conducted).

Residents between the ages of 25 and 44 had the highest case rate for the week (405 per 100,000), while those aged 18 to 24 had the highest positivity (36.4%).

COVID hospitalizations in the county have been rising the past three weeks, with 22 reported the week ending July 2. A total of 17 were reported the week prior. The incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals rose for the third week as well, from 9.4% to 10.3%. No COVID deaths were reported for the week.

According to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard, the BA.5 omicron subvariant is now the most prevalent in Coconino County, accounting for 61.54% of sequenced genomes. It is followed by BA.2.12.1 (30.77%) and BA.2 (7.69%). BA.5 is also the most common in Arizona as a whole (50%), followed by BA.2.12.1 (30.36%), BA.2 (12.5%) and BA.4 (5.36%). Across Arizona, an additional 1.19% of genomes are labeled “other.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) precautions for locations at a high community level include mask-wearing in public indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. Those who are immunocompromised or otherwise at high risk are encouraged to avoid nonessential public indoor activities, talk to their healthcare provider about potential precautions and treatments, and have a plan for accessing testing when needed.

For everyone in these areas, the CDC recommends staying up to date on vaccinations, including boosters, improving ventilation indoors when possible, and following testing, isolation and quarantine recommendations when exposed to COVID or experiencing symptoms.

More about COVID in Coconino County, including testing and vaccination sites, is available at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.