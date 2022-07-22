Coconino County moves down to medium community level for COVID

After two weeks at a high community level for COVID-19, Coconino County has moved to a medium level for the week ending July 16, according to this week's dashboard data report.

Both indicators are at the high end of the medium category, with new COVID admissions at a rate of 9.8 per 100,000 and 8.9% of staffed in-patient beds being occupied by COVID patients over the past week.

The week before, new COVID admissions had a rate of 16.8 per 100,000 and 6.6% of inpatient beds were occupied by COVID patients.

The number of new cases reported this week is 397 (a rate of 278.2 per 100,000), slightly lower than the 408 (rate of 285.9) reported last week. The week before (ending July 2), Coconino County reported 508 new COVID cases.

Positivity of testing conducted in the county decreased this week for the first time since June 18; it had also risen for the five weeks prior to this date. It is now at 24.7% (of 1,892 total tests), compared to last week’s rate of 28% (of 1,858 total tests).

Residents aged 65 and older had the highest case incidence (424 per 100,000) for the week, while those between the ages of 18 and 24 and 25 and 44 had the highest positivity rates at 28.4% and 28%, respectively.

Hospitalizations in the county are slightly lower this week (from 21 the week ending July 9 to 18 the week ending July 16), while the incidence of COVID-like illness in county hospitals remains at 9.6%.

One COVID death has been reported in Coconino County for both this and the previous week.

Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 now each make up 50% of the genomes sequenced in Coconino County, according to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard. In Arizona, BA.5 continues to be the most prevalent (70%) subvariant, followed by BA.4 (15%), BA.2.12.1 (13.75%) and BA.2 (1.25%).

After declining last week, the number of vaccine doses administered in Coconino County rose, with booster doses being the most common. A total of 59.5% (80,271 residents) of the county’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated, 53.2% of whom have received an additional or booster dose.

An Arizona Department of Health Services post Friday especially encouraged those 65 and older to make sure they were up to date on their vaccinations for COVID-19.

It said that Arizona residents 65 and older had seen higher COVID case rates (19%), hospitalizations (58%) and deaths (86%) since February compared to the winter omicron surge -- which, in this age group, had 11% cases, 44% hospitalizations and 75% deaths.

“The BA.5 omicron subvariant that’s come to dominate in Arizona appears better able to elude our immunity from vaccination or previous infection," the post said. "But vaccines and booster doses have been doing a very good job of preventing a substantial rise in hospitalizations and deaths. ... Vaccination remains the best way to make sure your immune system can protect against severe outcomes. That applies to everyone, but it’s even more important if you are 65 or older.”

More information about COVID in Coconino County, including vaccination and testing locations, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.