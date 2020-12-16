Coconino County Manager James Jayne to retire in July 2021

Coconino County Manager James Jayne will be retiring from county service effective July 2, 2021 after decades of public service.
Jayne previously served as Navajo County Manager.
“I understand this may be a surprise to many - my season is changing, and I am excited to spend more time with my family, including my two granddaughters,” Jayne said in a press release. “I am proud of my 30 years of public service at the federal, state and local government level that has afforded me a richness of community and a depth of service for which I will always be grateful. Coconino County has been a pinnacle of my career and is a special place for me.”
The Board of Supervisors will now develop a search process and recruitment for the next County Manager. After a new manager is selected, Jayne will continue serving in an advisory capacity, supporting the board and new manager until his retirement.
“County Manager Jayne has had an exemplary career and is the embodiment of a true public servant,” said Coconino County Board Chairwoman, Liz Archuleta. “He has a deep caring for our team members and residents. Coconino County has benefited greatly from his wisdom, expertise and stewardship. During his time, he has led our County through some significant challenges – the Tinder and Museum Fires as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response. We are grateful for the leadership of Manager Jayne. His accomplishments and commitment to public service has made an enduring impression on Coconino County.”
The County will announce its search process for the County Manager when finalized by the Board of Supervisors.
