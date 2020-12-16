Coconino County Manager James Jayne to retire in July 2021

Coconino County Manager James Jayne will be retiring from county service effective July 2, 2021 after decades of public service.

Jayne previously served as Navajo County Manager.

“I understand this may be a surprise to many - my season is changing, and I am excited to spend more time with my family, including my two granddaughters,” Jayne said in a press release. “I am proud of my 30 years of public service at the federal, state and local government level that has afforded me a richness of community and a depth of service for which I will always be grateful. Coconino County has been a pinnacle of my career and is a special place for me.”

The Board of Supervisors will now develop a search process and recruitment for the next County Manager. After a new manager is selected, Jayne will continue serving in an advisory capacity, supporting the board and new manager until his retirement.