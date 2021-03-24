Coconino County leaders look forward to $27.8 million in COVID-19 relief

That means, from when Biden took office in January until the end of his term, the county might not have to foot the bill for many of its ongoing efforts to respond to the pandemic. Instead, the federal government could end up footing the bill.

Still, Peterson said the president’s order is not retroactive. That means anything the county spent on the pandemic during the Trump administration will still need to be paid for in a cost sharing arrangement between the county and federal or state governments.

County officials have so far had little luck in getting costs related to responding to the pandemic reimbursed by the state or federal governments.

Even with the benefits the aid bill provides, Peterson also sought to temper the discussion.

“They are one-time funds. We will not see this in four years unless Congress acts again and we cannot depend on them,” Peterson said.

It is also unclear if, after receiving the money, the county will actually be able to spend all that much of it, said County Finance Director Siri Mullaney.