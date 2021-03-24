Coconino County leaders look forward to $27.8 million in COVID-19 relief

Just as many northern Arizona residents are checking their bank accounts for a recent deposit of stimulus money, so too are local governments.
In addition to $1,400 stimulus checks and boosts to unemployment benefits, the recently passed American Rescue Plan also provided an allotted $362 billion to local governments across the country.
Of that, Coconino County is set to receive about $27.8 million in direct funding, and the City of Flagstaff is set to receive about $15 million.
Other cities in Coconino County will also receive allocations, although due to population size they will receive a significantly lesser amount. Between the cities of Page, Williams and Sedona, and the towns of Tusayan and Fredonia, an additional estimated $5 million will be distributed through the aid package.
Supervisor Lena Fowler, Democrat, District 5, said she was glad to see so much of the money go to local governments directly rather than only through the state.
Last year, large portions of the money allocated for local governments in the CARES Act was actually sent to state governments that could then distribute the money from there. That process seemed to work for state governments but not for many local governments across northern Arizona. Local officials complained it was difficult to get money from the governor’s office and complained of unequal allocations of funding.
This time around, the county is also likely to see additional dollars from the Rescue Act as part of extra assistance sent to counties that contain large amounts of federal land. Coconino County fits that category, meaning it is likely to see some additional funds come its way.
It is not yet clear how much the county might be receiving in that secondary allocation, or when the county may be receiving the money.
Still, the county is expecting to receive half of the $27.8 million landing in its account within the next 50 days. The remainder will then be delivered a year later.
County Public Affairs Director Eric Peterson told the Coconino County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the county is also waiting on guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury. That guidance will let the county know just how the money can, and cannot, be spent, Peterson said.
“The good news is, there’s good news,” Supervisor Patrice Horstman, D-District 1, said during the discussion.
And that’s not the only good news that the county has received recently.
After months of wondering just how much of the its COVID-19 response might be reimbursed by the federal government, Peterson said, the county got the news that President Joe Biden had waved all local cost sharing for COVID response during his term.
That means, from when Biden took office in January until the end of his term, the county might not have to foot the bill for many of its ongoing efforts to respond to the pandemic. Instead, the federal government could end up footing the bill.
Still, Peterson said the president’s order is not retroactive. That means anything the county spent on the pandemic during the Trump administration will still need to be paid for in a cost sharing arrangement between the county and federal or state governments.
County officials have so far had little luck in getting costs related to responding to the pandemic reimbursed by the state or federal governments.
Even with the benefits the aid bill provides, Peterson also sought to temper the discussion.
“They are one-time funds. We will not see this in four years unless Congress acts again and we cannot depend on them,” Peterson said.
It is also unclear if, after receiving the money, the county will actually be able to spend all that much of it, said County Finance Director Siri Mullaney.
Based on state statute, counties and cities in Arizona cannot spend more than they have budgeted in a single fiscal year. That means, even if a county sees a large influx of cash, it may not be able to spend that money if it has not budgeted for it.
As staff work on Coconino County budget, Navajo Generating Station loss means fewer property tax revenues
Mullaney said the county generally budgets for about $10 million extra in case of grants it receives but that may not be enough this time around, especially as the county is looking at putting a large amount of money toward paying off its unfunded public safety pension debt.
That spending comes as the county is refinancing that debt in a similar fashion to what the City of Flagstaff did last year.
Still, Peterson told the board that counties and cities across the state are lobbying state leaders to find a temporary fix so that federal aid can be used sooner rather than later.
News of the Rescue Act money comes as county staff have found themselves beginning the annual budget process, looking forward to the next year’s expenses.
And the fiscal aid, as well as a somewhat improving economy, could mean the county’s next budget won’t be as conservative as first expected.
County staff and supervisors had been preparing to create a budget that, while limiting cuts to staff and services, was fiscally conservative and postponed some spending requests from departments for later years.
But as county revenues have improved, that might not be as necessary.
“We do have the ability now to consider requests for fiscal year 22, and we do have the ability to revisit, you know, what is our forecast for revenues going forward based on what we’re seeing now,” said Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani, who is leading the budget creation effort. “It’s still a lot of unknowns; there’s still a great deal of uncertainty.”
