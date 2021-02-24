Coconino County law enforcement announces new text to 9-1-1 system

Coconino County emergency dispatchers can now be reached by sending a text message to 911.

In a joint press release, the Flagstaff Police Department and Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced the new service today that is available to all citizens and visitors in the departments’ jurisdictions.

Texts sent to 911 will now be routed to the same dispatch center responsible for the calls, but the FPD emphasized that a call is still the preferred method of contact.

“During an emergency or life-threatening situation when seconds matter, a voice call is the best and fastest way for the 911 call taker to obtain and deliver life-saving information; whereas, a text message may take longer,” according to a statement released by the FPD.

The statement outlined several circumstances where text might be beneficial: when utilized by an individual who is hearing impaired, when a voice call places an individual in a dangerous situation, or when reception does not allow for a call.

The FPD asked the public to remember to provide an exact location and the nature of the emergency when sending a text to 911. Additionally, users should avoid sending videos or photos, using abbreviations or jargon and sending the message in a group text.