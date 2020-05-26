Coconino County launches Healthy Habits Emergency Savings Matching Program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) has launched the Healthy Habits Emergency Saving Matching program, which provides free financial education and coaching and matches participants’ saving over nine months.

If participants save $25 per month for nine months in a row, they will receive $450 in match funds from the program, allowing them to triple their emergency savings from $225 to $675.

“While we know that saving right now can be difficult, current surveys show that people are shifting their focus from spending to saving. This program can help people increase their saving while improving their financial habits,” said Michele Axlund, Deputy Director of CCHHS Office of Community and Career Services.

Space is limited and low-income applicants will receive priority. Applications are due by noon on Thursday, May 28. For more information and to apply, visit www.coconino.az.gov/saving or call 928-679-7214.

