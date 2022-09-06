Coconino County jail tax up for renewal on November ballot; here's what it pays for now

Coconino County has just finalized the ballot text for Proposition 445, which will extend the current half-cent jail tax for an additional 25 years.

Right now anyone who shops in the county pays the $0.005 tax, which accounts for the lion’s share of the jail district’s budget.

The current tax was put in place in 2007 and is set to expire on June 30, 2027. If voters move to keep it in the November election, the tax will continue to be the main source of revenue for the jail in Flagstaff and the holding facility in Page until 2051. Officials estimate the extension will bring in between $600 and $800 million between 2027 and 2051 if it passes -- an amount Commander of Detention Services Matthew Figueroa said is critical for jail operations.

According to Figueroa, the jail costs about $22 million a year to run. The sales tax covers around $18 million of that total. Because the sheriff is mandated to maintain a jail, and due to statutes for special districts, the remaining costs are covered by the county.

More than half of that $22 million budget is poured into staffing, security, meals, utilities, and other general operating costs at both the jail off of Sawmill Road in Flagstaff and the 48-bed detention facility in Page.

About 5% of the funds brought in by the jail tax have gone to support substance abuse treatment and recovery programs for inmates while they’re still incarcerated.

“I think the community expectation is no longer that the jail is just going to lock people up and kick them out the door when their sentence is over. We make them better,” said Deputy Sheriff Bret Axlund.

In aiming at rehabilitation, the jail runs Exodus, a 90-day addiction treatment program.

“Exodus has been so popular in the past, in fact, that we’ve had inmates ask judges to continue their stay so they could finish the program. I mean, it’s that popular," Axlund said. "The recidivism rate for graduates of the Exodus program is just unbelievable. It’s been just an incredible program."

According to statistics from the National Institute of Corrections, only 25-30% of people who are released in Coconino County re-offend and return to jail. The national average is 70%. Figueroa describes programs like Exodus as an investment in inmates, the majority of whom are community members who will return to live and work in the county.

But that investment slowed as the pandemic became a growing problem in northern Arizona.

The in-facility addiction treatment program leaned heavily on gathering and group support, so Exodus was shut down to allow for social distancing and prioritize inmate safety. It was just one of the supplemental programs that halted during the pandemic. Job and skill training programs were also put on hold because of COVID.

The temporary suspensions helped the jail to cope with staffing shortages and comply with CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus behind bars, and Figueroa said he is looking forward to getting them up and running again.

The gap in programming after 2020 didn’t really change costs for the jail. Instead, if anything, the expenses associated with running the facility went up.

PPE and cleaning supply costs were driven up, and resources were diverted to allow inmates to quarantine before and after release.

About 20% of the jail budget is spent on medical care and nursing. For the first time ever, those jobs are being outsourced. “That is brand new. We’re talking the last couple of months that we’ve been transitioning to this,” Figueroa said.

There are 152 people needed to work at and keep the jail running. Right now, there are 48 job openings looking to be filled. Some of the openings are the result of natural attrition; many came up after the pandemic started to spread. Even as infection rates fluctuate, Figueroa said recruitment has been challenging. Once the department became short-staffed, they had to lean harder on the workers still punching in at the jail.

“With the increase in the minimum wage, when that went up to $15 an hour, that was right where our starting positions were at. So you have people going, ‘Okay, do I want to work in a jail, or do I want to work at Taco Bell and get paid the same amount of money?’” Figueroa said. “Because of the number of vacancies that we’re already down, it’s going to take a very long time to get those vacancies filled. Our staff are having to work a lot of extra time, having to work days off. So then you have that burnout factor.”

Instead of recruiting new healthcare personnel through the county, the decision was made to outsource the work to a private firm. They have not outsourced administrative costs, however, and those account for 7% of the budget funded by the jail tax.

The final 3% is dedicated to repairs and maintenance. Because the jail in Flagstaff is now more than two decades old, Figueroa said the tax will be needed to make larger repairs.

“We’re basically at that point where we’re having to do big project renovations...like our door control systems. Our locks. Those have not been completely redone for 22 years. That’s a million-dollar project that we’re working on right now,” he explained. “Twenty-two years ago it was somewhat state-of-the-art, but design and additional needs change constantly.”

Figueroa explained that the intake area in the jail needs to be reimagined. Now, people are booked and released from the jail in the same area. New research suggests that’s no longer best practice, so the county is working on making physical changes to the building that make the facility work better overall. The renovation would add more space to the building’s footprint, but not more beds. Figueroa said that’s a good thing.

“Thankfully our population, even if COVID wasn’t around, has been flat,” he said. “There isn’t a need for us to talk about additional bed spaces. We’re also hoping because of COVID and how it has changed the mindsets of everybody in the justice system on who needs to be in jail, the numbers will stay low.”

In order to reduce infection rates, and keep the jail safe from COVID, officers in detention worked with law enforcement and the courts to determine who “needed to be in jail.” Prior to the pandemic, the incarcerated population in Coconino County hovered at around 450-480 people.

“With COVID and the need to spread people out our population dropped to, at the lowest, 200. The courts basically looked at our current population and immediately released those that were here on non-serious misdemeanor offenses,” Figueroa said. “We’ve learned that there were 200 people in our facility that probably didn’t need to be here after all. There’s not this big increase in crime because of those misdemeanor offenders that we released.”

Figueroa wants to be crystal clear: while there are new mindsets at the jail, there is nothing new about this tax. The rate will not increase with the renewal. It would remain at the current rate, continuing to keep the jail, and its programs, up and running without causing major interruptions in the county budget. Voters will decide in November.