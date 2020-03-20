Coconino County jail releases nonviolent inmates in light of coronavirus concerns

In order to better manage the jail population, Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll and Judge Slayton discussed whether it would be possible to release around 50 inmates to reduce the jail population to closer to 400. Although the number fluctuates, Figueroa said having more detention officers per inmate helps them better oversee the population.

Figueroa also said detention officers always screen for sickness and travel history before booking inmates, but are now adding questions specific to COVID-19. He said on Thursday that no inmates have shown any symptoms that indicate someone has the coronavirus.

“The population that has already been quarantined doesn’t have it, and the potential for them to come into contact with the virus, in my mind, would lessen because they’re in a controlled environment,” Figueroa said.

The Sheriff’s Office has also said all non-essential personnel will be kept away from the facility, although family members can continue to video conference with current inmates using online services. Additionally, should any potential virus spread into the jail, Figueroa explained the jail is ready to utilize a quarantine strategy developed during the H1N1 scare more than a decade ago.