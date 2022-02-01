Coconino County jail recovering after COVID outbreak

Things are quiet in the Coconino County Detention Facility.

The Flagstaff jail has been locked up from the outside world. The doors remain closed to all in-person visitors and programs are still on hold as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in the world outside.

The jail was likely one of the safest places one could be during a global pandemic. Some inmates have been in custody for the duration of the entire pandemic, isolated from the virus that sickened and killed millions.

Officials acknowledge that it’s been tough, but they have managed to weather it fairly well. Only three inmates were sent to the hospital for COVID-related issues and the Coconino County Detention Facility is one of the few jails statewide to not have reported a death stemming from the virus.

“COVID’s kind of kicked our ass,” Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll said. “But we have met it, I think, very well. We kept COVID somewhat at bay up until probably a month ago and then we got hit.”

That hit was omicron.

An outbreak of the variant led to a huge spike in positive cases throughout the county and state, but also in the jail. Previously, months went by without any inmates or staff testing positive, while others saw about one to two COVID-positive inmates in isolation. The number of positive cases quickly increased in early 2022 with an outbreak that hit a significant population of the jail.

Approximately 25 inmates had COVID in the first January spike. Detention Services Commander Matt Figueroa said they then conducted mass testing of all inmates, which identified an additional estimated 40 cases.

A second round of testing followed, identifying another 40-50 positives. A total of 139 cases were reported during the three weeks from Jan. 5 to 26, according to jail officials.

The outbreak also impacted the staff with an estimated 24 positive cases during that same time period – 16% of the department’s staff of about 150.

Fifty inmates were still positive as of Friday. Only one new case was reported over the previous two days. Figueroa said that hopefully indicates the spread is under some level of control.

Department officials described the situation as the facility’s “first COVID-19 positive outbreak since health-related protocols to mitigate a mass spreading of the virus” in a Jan. 13 statement announcing the outbreak.

Jail leadership acted quickly once the outbreak was identified. They doubled down on existing safety precautions. All programs have been shut down practically since the pandemic began, as well as volunteer programs and religious services.

Their next step was to divert the number of people coming into jail in the first place. Most of the new cases came from jail staff or incoming inmates. While they can’t get rid of detention facility staff, they can cut down the risk of new exposures.

The jail stopped accepting any non-violent, non-serious misdemeanor arrests and self-surrender court commits in mid-January.

This was the second time they’ve used this approach. It was first embraced by Coconino and numerous other counties during the early days of the pandemic. The change was coupled with a Coconino County Superior Court order to release more than 100 inmates in custody for low-level, non-violent offenses. The population dropped from the mid-300s to around 200. It slowly climbed back up in the months since, Figueroa said.

The drop in population helped the first time and, according to Driscoll, it appears to be doing so again. By having fewer inmates, detention officers can better socially distance positive cases and safely quarantine new inmates. The population has again dropped to the low 300s and most of the inmates in custody at this point are there for more serious offenses. It’s a trend Figueroa and Driscoll both hope to see continue long after the pandemic, emphasizing the impotence of keeping the population low by using cite-and-release or alternative responses for low-level offenses.

Figuring out how to quarantine all new inmates, along with the existing population of both positive and negative inmates, has proved to be a neverending puzzle for jail staff. All newcomers are quarantined with the other individuals arrested on the same day for 10 days, often with six or so to one dorm-style cell. While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recently dropped to a five-day quarantine, the jail quarantine has remained at 10 days as it’s practically impossible to ensure inmates will wear their masks for the entire duration.

Inmates are tested after the 10-day quarantine. Those who test negative are moved to the general population, while any who test positive go to a unit with other COVID-positive individuals.

Staff also have to consider inmate classification and risk factors when determining placements. High-risk inmates are still high-risk – even during a pandemic.

All inmates, even those who are COVID-positive, still must attend their court proceedings when possible. The pandemic did widen the definition for when a virtual appearance is allowed, which Driscoll said helped tremendously. However, a large portion of the inmates still in custody are awaiting trials as those cannot be conducted remotely, resulting in a significant backlog of criminal cases in Superior Court.

It’s a constant, ever-shifting puzzle with no end date in sight.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.