Coconino County jail continues to see COVID-19 positive inmates

As of last Friday, the Coconino County jail has six inmates with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since May 5, the jail has had 33 people test positive in their jail — 22 inmates and 11 detention staff. Jail authorities explained that 12 of the 22 positive inmates were confirmed positive prior to arrest, and 10 tested positive while in the facility. All staff and inmates at the jail in Page have tested negative for COVID-19, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The jail population has remained low and the population is 246 as of Friday. Jail population numbers shift daily as people are booked and released.

The jail has continued quarantine for all new inmates for 14 days before placing them into general population housing units. Every inmate is tested one the recommended number of days have passed to ensure an accurate result. Jail staff also placed certain detention units under temporary quarantine if a confirmed positive case was living among other inmates in the unit. Quarantine is then lifted when all tests come back negative.