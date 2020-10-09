Coconino County Jail commander receives award

Matthew Figueroa, commander for the Coconino County jail, was awarded Administrator of the Year for the western region by the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO).
NIJO receives nominations from across the country for Detention Officer of the Year to Distinguished Valor Award. Nominations are reviewed and awarded during a NIJO conference that was held virtually this year, according to the sheriff's office media release.
Figueroa began working with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office in 1996. He was promoted to commander in 2014 after working at every level of detention services. The Sheriff's Office described Figueroa as an "invaluable asset" to the organization and their more than 100 detention staff.
The Sheriff's Office recognized Figueroa's introduction of a "Pre-Rule 11 Committee" that reviews inmate status to determine if they are eligible for mental health or medical treatment best attended out of custody. The committee is made up of detention staff, municipal and justice courts, community mental health providers, in custody mental health professionals, city prosecutors, and city public defenders offices, local support groups like charities, and other stakeholders.
The bi-weekly cooperative session allows inmates with minor offenses, suffering from mental health or substance abuse, or caught in the cycle of poverty and homelessness to be diverted from extended incarceration periods to treatment providers out of custody. The committee has diverted over 100 people to treatment best suited for out of custody care.
Additionally, the Sheriff's Office lists Figueroa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a part of his accomplishments, including instituting early protective measures for the safety of his staff, the community, and approximately 400 inmates at the Coconino County jail. Figueroa designed a 14-day quarantine system and COVID testing of all inmates booked into the facility.
The Sheriff's Office described Figueroa as dedicated to the professional development of detention staff, innovative and forward-thinking detention service operations, coordinated and effective criminal justice solutions, and improving the quality of life in our communities. Outside of the office, he supports developing youth through sports opportunities and serves as a member of the Flagstaff High School baseball booster club.
