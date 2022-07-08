Coconino County issues ‘urgent’ call for sandbag volunteers

The Coconino County Flood Control District is in need of volunteers to help fill and place sandbags in neighborhoods affected by post-fire flooding.

The county anticipates a need of 800,000 sandbags in the Timberline, Wupatki Trails, Fernwood and Doney Park area following heightened flood risk brought on by the Pipeline Fire. Through partnership with the United Way of Northern Arizona, the county will be organizing daily volunteer actions between July 9 and July 17.

Those interested in volunteering can register at the United Way website at www.uwna.volunteerhub.com. Once registered, volunteers will receive a meeting location and additional information about their assignment. Volunteers will primarily be asked to fill, tie and stack sandbags for pickup. There are a few requirements for volunteers, including a minimum age of 14, the ability to lift 35 pounds and the use of closed-toe shoes. Work gloves, hats, sunscreen and long-sleeve T-shirts are also recommended.

Coconino County has also prepared site-specific flood mitigation exhibits that provide recommended sandbag placements for residents in affected areas. These exhibits, as well as other flooding information, can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/2926/SchultzPipeline-Flood-Area.

For more information, members of the community are encouraged to email pipelinefirefloodarea@coconino.az.gov.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a slight chance of rain over the weekend, but an increasing possibility going into next week. There's a 20% chance of rain Monday, 30% Tuesday, 40% Wednesday and 50% Thursday and Friday for the Flagstaff area, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.