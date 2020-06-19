Coconino County issues face covering proclamation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coconino County issued a proclamation on Friday requiring residents and visitors to wear a face covering when not able to physically distance themselves from other persons, according to a press release. The proclamation, which goes into effect on Saturday, June 20 at noon, applies to all private lands in the unincorporated areas of the county. It does not affect areas within cities or towns in the county or on federal, state or tribal lands.

"Wearing a face covering when around others is one of the single most effective ways to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community," said Coconino County Board of Supervisors chair Liz Archuleta. "Each of us can help to prevent COVID-19 transmission by wearing a face covering when we cannot physically distance from others. Please do your part and model best practices by putting on your face covering when you are out in public and around other people. This is one thing we can do to take care of ourselves and our neighbors."

In accordance with CDC guidance, all individuals older than 2 years old must wear a face covering while within the unincorporated areas of Coconino County under the following circumstances:

-- When in a public indoor space if another person is present.

-- When in public outdoor spaces if another non-household person is less than 6 feet away.