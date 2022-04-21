Coconino County hosts Tunnel Fire community briefing

Coconino County hosted a community briefing Wednesday evening to give an update to evacuees from the Tunnel Fire and answer questions.

A crowd, mostly consisting of residents of the neighborhoods nearest the fire, came to Sinagua Middle School's auditorium to learn more. A Q-and-A session followed a series of short presentations, during which leaders of various organizations explained the Tunnel Fire's current status and plans for response.

Community questions covered the fire's cause, property damage and cleanup, as well as when and where specific information would be available.

One woman said she was on vacation and had been camping near Sunset Crater, and asked if there would be a way to retrieve her van from the restricted area. Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll said they would be able to provide an escort on Thursday.

Another asked about releasing information on which properties were damaged so residents could make plans and insurance claims as soon as possible. Driscoll said it was part of the reason they were collecting contact information, and that they would be escorting people in as soon as it was safe to do so.

“We would like to get those people identified as early as possible who did lose their homes, make them aware and get that process expedited and started as soon as possible before we release everybody to come back in," he said, noting that safety was the primary consideration. "The weather’s a huge factor in that. ...I realize it is difficult, but we have to be safe in what we do.”

A Phoenix resident said he spoke on behalf of his daughter who had lost her home in the fire. He asked about temporary housing, as St. Mary’s Food Bank had paid for a hotel room for the family through Friday, but wouldn’t be able to afford it indefinitely.

"What can we do to help these kids get back to their lives in the short term so they can move on?" he asked.

The community assistance center being set up at the Guidance Center is working on temporary housing solutions, said Joel Bunis, preparedness division manager for Coconino County Health and Human Services. He mentioned ideas such as hotel accommodations and rental assistance.

Closures or fire restrictions on the Coconino National Forest were brought up a few times as well, with residents of the evacuated area expressing support for increased restrictions.

"Through all these fires that we’ve... lived through, the biggest thing that we've seen is that by shutting down that access -- Fatman’s Loop, all of those places -- it definitely slows down," said a man who mentioned that he had lived his entire life in Flagstaff.

Coconino National Forest Ranger Matt McGrath said not many approaches seem to be a "silver bullet" right now.

"I think we're getting to a new normal where we have fire restrictions earlier in the season and we wind up with closing the forests sooner, but both of those steps have some other consequences, and we try to figure out based on exactly what the issue is at that time, what makes the most sense," he said.

The U.S. Forest Service makes the decision to close the forests based on a number of factors, he said. These include fuel moisture and both long- and short-term weather forecasts as well as input from community partners at a weekly meeting.

Fire restrictions have usually gone in place around Memorial Day weekend, but "that seems to be moving up and up," he said.

"I think we'll certainly get there well before Memorial Day," he said.

The Forest Service has previously implemented full-forest closures, most recently in response to conditions last summer.

"It's a valuable tool in the right circumstances, [but] it's a big step for us. It's difficult to make happen," he said of forest closures.

One reason McGrath gave for forest closures being a less-than-perfect solution was the difficulty of implementing them in this area, specifically. He compared it to his previous work in the Pacific Northwest, where "if we put a gate in, in three weeks it'd be overgrown and nobody could get on that road."

"Put a gate on a road here and people drive around it," he added. "We have over 3,000 miles of roads, we have access points into the forest that don't have gates, so it's almost impossible for us to really close the forest."

People also live in the forest illegally, making closures a little more complicated, he said.

"We try to do something about it, but it's just impossible," he said. "When we do close the forest and people hear about it, people dig in, they hide, they go further into the forest where they're almost impossible to find. If something does happen then, it's usually in a really remote, difficult-to-access place where we can't find the fire and by the time we do, it's sometimes beyond our control."

With both fires and closures, McGrath noted, the people who follow the restrictions are usually those who are cautious anyway.

"The folks who follow the rules are oftentimes the best source of information about illegal fires, abandoned campfires," he said. "When we close the forest and the good people of the world are not in there, it actually in some cases can reduce our response time in some areas. I know that sounds strange and counterintuitive, but I know that it is something that we have definitely noticed in the past few years."

Several residents stayed after the meeting to speak directly with the presenters and have additional questions and concerns addressed.

Elvira Yazzie lives in Timberline. After her family evacuated around 11 a.m. Tuesday, she said, her son’s company bought them “two rooms for two nights.” Their plan is to go to Twin Arrows next, as the family met with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and they’ll be provided rooms there.

Her mother is elderly and in a wheelchair, she said, and they haven’t been able to retrieve her breathing treatments from the house.

John Rodgers has lived on Switchback Trail in Flagstaff for the past 28 years. His family's home is not part of the evacuation zone, but it is nearby.

He said it was about half a mile from his house to where the fire started, but that because of the direction the wind was blowing, the fire had headed away from them.

He has still made plans to evacuate if need be.

“You’re always concerned if you live up there as far as fire’s concerned,” he said.

He said he’d come to get an update on the fire’s status as well as learn more about what was happening in his neighborhood. He was able to speak to CNF's Matt Brown after the meeting, who he said answered his questions “very well.”

“I wanted to know what was being done or if anything was being done in [the neighborhood] now that the fire seems to have moved on," he said. "Mr. Brown answered that question very well. He told me there are crews in there and there will be crews in there for the next couple of days, so it sounds like they’re doing their job.”

Juan Morales lives in Phoenix, and he came to Flagstaff to help his mom on Tuesday, when she sent him pictures of the smoke she could see from her home.

“She sent us a picture of the first…big ol' cloud of smoke, so we rushed out here because she was by herself,” he said.

Morales’s father was also in Phoenix on business at the time, and the two of them “sped up here as soon as we could,” he said.

“They mentioned the evacuation, so I told her to get out of there,” he said. “I was like, ‘Meet us at Sinagua, we’ll catch up with you.’”

The family still has animals in the house -- some dogs, chickens and other “household pets” -- that they've been escorted into the area to check on and take care of a few times.

Morales said they would be trying to evacuate them on Thursday, as they were concerned about the predicted changes to the wind’s direction.

“We’re going back out there again to finally get them back, get them to a safer place, especially with that wind change they were mentioning,” he said.

They weren’t the only family at the meeting concerned about their animals.

Fernwood resident Alex Chee asked about her animals at the meeting, showing concern about her “two horses, two sheep and four chickens.”

Her family was in Camp Verde on Tuesday and rushed back as soon as they learned about the fire. They were given 30 minutes to pack everything once they arrived, she said. There wasn't enough time to get the animals.

“We could see smoke from the house that morning,” she said. “It [had] been smoking for two days and then all of a sudden it just hit us. So we just evacuated from there, we didn’t have time to hook up the horse trailer.”

Because Chee works at Twin Arrows, the family has free accommodations there for two days. She wasn’t sure what they would do afterward.

“If it continues, I don’t know,” she said. “We’ll just have nowhere to stay.”

Their plan is to try to take the animals out and find a safe place for them.

Chee came to the meeting to find out what was going to happen and said for the most part she's been provided that information. Her main question after the meeting, however, was why the fire hadn’t been put out in its earlier stages.

The meeting was “just something to hear what's going on, what's going to happen,” she said. “Like that guy said, if they saw the smoke, then why didn’t they put it out earlier than that? Because we’ve seen it before.”

More is available at coconino.az.gov/2894/Tunnel-Fire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.