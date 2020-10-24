Coconino County hosting drive-up ballot drop off Oct. 24 and Oct. 31

The Coconino County Elections Office is hosting a drive-up ballot drop-off service Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 110 E. Cherry Ave, Flagstaff.

Two election workers will stand by a ballot box to receive completed ballots and give out “I Voted” stickers. These workers will check that the envelopes are signed before they go into the ballot box, a requirement for the early ballot to be counted.

Voters that have already returned their voted early ballots will be able to drive through and get a sticker.

“There has been a lot of excitement around this election and we have heard from several early voters that they were disappointed that they didn’t get an ’I Voted Sticker’ with their early ballot. We thought having the ‘Signed, Sealed, Stickered‘ event would give them an opportunity to get a sticker,” said County Recorder Patty Hansen in a news release.

