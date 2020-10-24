 Skip to main content
Coconino County hosting drive-up ballot drop off Oct. 24 and Oct. 31
Coconino County hosting drive-up ballot drop off Oct. 24 and Oct. 31

Signed, Sealed, Stickered

Coconino County Elections Office is hosting a "Signed, Sealed, Stickered" event in Flagstaff on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 for voters to drop off their completed early ballots and receive "I Voted" stickers. 

 Coconino County Elections Office

The Coconino County Elections Office is hosting a drive-up ballot drop-off service Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at 110 E. Cherry Ave, Flagstaff.

Two election workers will stand by a ballot box to receive completed ballots and give out “I Voted” stickers. These workers will check that the envelopes are signed before they go into the ballot box, a requirement for the early ballot to be counted.

Voters that have already returned their voted early ballots will be able to drive through and get a sticker.

“There has been a lot of excitement around this election and we have heard from several early voters that they were disappointed that they didn’t get an ’I Voted Sticker’ with their early ballot. We thought having the ‘Signed, Sealed, Stickered‘ event would give them an opportunity to get a sticker,” said County Recorder Patty Hansen in a news release.

