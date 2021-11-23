Coconino County health services recommend holiday COVID mitigation strategies

A second pandemic holiday season is almost here. Though measures like vaccines mean the guidance is a little different from last year, experts are still recommending taking precautions to stay healthy through the winter.

The best way to keep everyone safe during the holidays, said Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) director Kim Musselman, is to not host or attend gatherings when sick or exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory illness.

“While that may be a disappointment for the folks who are not feeling well, it is truly the best mitigation measure for preventing the spread of...not just COVID, all respiratory illnesses,” she said.

Several sites throughout the county offer free COVID-19 testing and many pharmacies offer low-cost rapid tests.

She also recommended getting vaccinated against COVID, if eligible, before making plans to visit family and friends. Even though it is now too close to Thanksgiving to get a full course of vaccines, there's still time before the other winter holidays.

Vaccines protect not only those receiving them but also the people around them who aren’t yet eligible or are at high risk for severe COVID-19, Musselman said. An example would be children under four or people with certain medical conditions.

Eligibility for booster shots (a third dose received six months after the initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine or a second dose two months after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine) recently expanded to include everyone over the age of 18. Musselman said she recommended everyone receive a booster dose as soon as they become eligible.

“[We] overall want people to have an amazing holiday season,” she said. “We have been very limited obviously last year in terms of what the holidays looked like for many of us. The fact that we have vaccines so readily available going into the holidays, it’s just a perfect opportunity to be able to gather once again together and have a lot less risk.”

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) also recommended getting an influenza vaccine, which is offered by CCHHS and local pharmacies. Receiving the influenza and COVID vaccines at the same time is safe, it said in a press release.

CCHHS is still recommending masking in public indoor spaces, including for vaccinated people, since the county is still at a high level of transmission based on case rates and percent positivity of testing.

Musselman also said outdoor gatherings are safer, though the weather might not always allow for that. When having an indoor gathering, she recommended limiting crowd sizes and increasing ventilation.

She recommended that anyone considering traveling to an event should check the CDC’s travel page for guidance.

Last year’s holiday season was a main reason for the highest levels of COVID transmission Coconino County has experienced so far.

Cases nearly doubled from October to November of 2020, according to CCHHS data (the average reported per week was 285 in Oct. and 514 in Nov.). A similar rise was recorded at the end of November (434 cases reported Nov. 28 and 918 a week later on Dec. 5), with the highest case rates to date occurring on Jan. 9, 2021 (1284 cases).

Case numbers did not return to November 2020 levels until the end of January (427 cases Jan. 30 2021), and then decreased over the next few months.

While she said CCHHS was concerned about a similar rise in transmission following this year’s holiday season, Musselman also noted that having vaccines widely available could make a difference.

“What’s different about this year of course is we have vaccines, have had them now for many, many months,” she said. “...However, what is not different is, certainly at a local level and I would also say at a state level, we have continued to see recent increases in cases.”

The county’s most recent report lists 543 cases for the week ending Nov. 13, up from 459 the week before.

“We’re heading into the time-frame...where we saw some of the largest transmission of COVID last year,” Musselman said. “...We are very concerned about that and are certainly continuing to track that.”

She repeated that the best way to prevent a similar increase this year is to take precautions and get vaccinated, including kids over 5 years old and those eligible for boosters. Local vaccination locations and eligibility information can be found on the county’s website.

“The keys to putting COVID-19 in its place, even with the highly infectious delta variant at work are in our hands with the availability of safe, free, highly effective and widely available COVID-19 vaccines and attention to the proven mitigation strategies,” ADHS interim director Don Herrington said in the release.