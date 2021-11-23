Coconino County Health and Human Services continues child vaccination efforts

COVID-19 vaccine guidance has changed several times in the past few months, with adult boosters and child doses receiving approval throughout the fall.

Coconino County Health and Human Services Director Kim Musselman said vaccination continues to be the focus of its pandemic response.

“We've got a good task ahead of us and are really encouraging everyone to get your kids in to get vaccinated as soon as you possibly can,” she said. “For their safety and the safety of all of us, especially as we move into the holidays.”

Musselman said as of Friday, the county had administered at least 600 doses among its sites so far out of a total of around 12,000 eligible kids aged between 5 and 11 years old. The number didn’t include all of the county’s partner locations, so figures are likely lower than the true count. Turnout at the Flagstaff Mall and partner locations had been good, she said, with families taking advantage of the variety of options.

She said there was more to be done, however, and encouraged families to talk with their pediatricians if they had questions about the vaccines for children.

“I think we need to have even more response, but we're also mindful that parents have questions. So we want to make sure that we're getting out the information about the safety of the vaccinations for that age group in particular and for everyone, but ultimately for that population in particular.”

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) established a new vaccine location at the Flagstaff Mall on Nov. 3 and temporarily shifted to only administering kids doses the following week due to high demand. Other locations offering child vaccines in Coconino County opened a week ago and include the Elks Lodge and Northern Arizona University Fieldhouse in Flagstaff as well as locations such as Canyonlands Healthcare in Page. A number of pharmacies also offer child doses.

The child vaccine dose is a third as much as the Pfizer (Cormirnaty) dose. They are administered in a two-dose series, with the second coming at least 21 days after the initial inoculation.

CCHHS preordered the child doses while they were still being reviewed by the FDA and CDC, and opened availability the day after they had been federally approved.

“We were the first ones actually statewide to have vaccines available publicly for parents to bring their children to receive that vaccination,” Musselman said.

Musselman added that there had been a “great response” in the county to the child vaccine's approval.

“We knew all along that we had a good portion of our population -- parents in particular -- who have been waiting patiently for the approval of the 5- to 11-year-old vaccine, so we have had an incredible interest from the moment that it was approved,” she said.

The Flagstaff Mall site reached its capacity of 100 doses every Wednesday and Friday for its first two weeks in operation. Reaching capacity is not the same as running out of vaccine, Musselman said.

“We have a limited staff and we also wanted to be very careful that we are providing the most safe environment for those vaccinations to occur, and so we had limited the number that will be running through our scheduled hours,” she said. “...[Capacity is] more about the number of folks we could effectively and safely vaccinate given the time frame of the hours that we were operating.”

She said, however, that with other locations open in the county, the Flagstaff Mall site had “plenty of availability,” and that options to receive a child dose continue to expand.

“If folks are ready to get their kids vaccinated, they should be able to get in on any of the given days that we have appointments and/or walk-ins available at any of the locations and partner entities,” she said.

Vaccination locations and more information can be found on the county's website.