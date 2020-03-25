Coconino County has second COVID-19 death, cases continue to rise

Coconino County has a second death from COVID-19, county officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
The first death, a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions, was announced just a day earlier.
Total county cases are at 21, with 173 tests pending. County epidemiologist Matthew Maurer said the county has received results for about 90 of those tests and will be updating case totals later this evening.
“The fact that we’re seeing positives should not be seen as a negative,” said Marie Peoples, County Incident Commander and Deputy County Manager, who attributed the rising numbers to the county’s proactive approach to testing.
Maurer explained the county is currently submitting between 40 and 80 new tests each day for evaluation, not including hospitals and clinics that are sending in their own samples.
The Arizona Department of Health Services currently reports 401 total cases in Arizona with six deaths.
Peoples said there should be no doubt if a person has been exposed to COVID-19 because the county will contact them as part of its ongoing disease investigation, a lengthy but thorough process.
“Anytime we uncover someone that perhaps had an exposure to COVID-19, we are contacting them,” Peoples said. “There is no guesswork in it. They don’t have to worry or wonder.”
Coconino County Health and Human Services urges people to continue to take precautions. The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or email COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov.
