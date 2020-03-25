Coconino County has second COVID-19 death, cases continue to rise

Coconino County has a second death from COVID-19, county officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The first death, a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions, was announced just a day earlier.

Total county cases are at 21, with 173 tests pending. County epidemiologist Matthew Maurer said the county has received results for about 90 of those tests and will be updating case totals later this evening.

“The fact that we’re seeing positives should not be seen as a negative,” said Marie Peoples, County Incident Commander and Deputy County Manager, who attributed the rising numbers to the county’s proactive approach to testing.

Maurer explained the county is currently submitting between 40 and 80 new tests each day for evaluation, not including hospitals and clinics that are sending in their own samples.

The Arizona Department of Health Services currently reports 401 total cases in Arizona with six deaths.

Peoples said there should be no doubt if a person has been exposed to COVID-19 because the county will contact them as part of its ongoing disease investigation, a lengthy but thorough process.