This year’s Coconino County tentative budget is $137 million larger than last year’s, totaling more than $546 million.

There’s a few reasons for that, according to Coconino County finance director Siri Mullaney.

Catastrophic wildfires, severe flooding and a brutal winter with near record-breaking snow accumulation have taken a toll on the county’s infrastructure, created a need for mitigation planning and floodwater diversion, and caused the budget to balloon.

“Our budget in total is increasing compared to last year. The flood control district is the main driver of that. Last year when we set the budget, it was before any of the fires and flooding,” Mullaney said. “Our budget last year for the flood control district was $10 million; this year it's $83 million just as the baseline budget. That entire gap between the 10 and the 83 is being covered through federal dollars that are coming our way to mitigate flooding.”

The county is expecting major infusions of federal money for flood control, but also for a number of individual departments and special districts. Those awarded and expected funds have to be built into the budget and authorized, in order to be spent when they effectively hit the county’s bank account.

“Unawarded grants are really the placeholder that we set for money that we’re either in the process of applying for or that we’re fairly comfortable that we may be on tap to receive,” Mullaney said. “We are really well positioned with a lot of our projects to be eligible for things like broadband access. We’re hoping to apply for some of those grants, so we put a placeholder in.”

When county residents pay property taxes, sales taxes and other fees to the county, those monies typically end up in the general fund. That general fund money can be augmented by federal grant dollars, but ultimately the county has a statutory expenditure limit.

“As an organization, we have historically been a pay-as-you-go. That’s pretty much been our way of doing business for a very long time,” Coconino County Manager Steve Peru explained. “At the same time, we have needs that continue to accumulate in terms of facilities and roads especially. All of these roll up against our expenditure limit. It came as a constitutional amendment in the '80s. All cities, towns, counties, school districts, etc. have an expenditure limit that they must operate within. That is another part of our process in terms of how we’re trying to navigate delivering services to the public, i.e. roads, etc., at the same time managing our expenditure limit.”

When weather emergencies and general wear and tear leave infrastructure and public works equipment in need of repair and replacement, the county sometimes has to look beyond what they can accomplish with cash on hand, Peru explained.

That’s why this week the Coconino County Board of Supervisors voted to incur long-term indebtedness, in order to meet the area’s needs for capital improvements.

“We’re trying to balance delivering service, because the public wants their tax investments, property taxes, etc. put into use. Not being able to provide those services because of an expenditure limit is not the best position to be in,” Peru said.

The county is entering a financing deal with Capital One for $80 million. The money would be spent on capital improvements only — roads, infrastructure, transportation, public safety, county equipment, and building acquisition, maintenance and improvement.

One of the projects that will be funded by this financing plan is the repair of Slayton Ranch Road.

“We had the failure with the snowmelt this year in one of our drainage systems -- which caused a road to fail -- impacting how the community moves,” said Andy Bertelsen, the county's deputy manager . “We have a lot of needs in the community, and a lot of weather impacts have created those needs and created emergencies that we have continually been tasked with managing as a local government representing our communities. A lot of the restrictions are our local funds and our local ability to meet the demands of these emergencies.”

Because many of the repairs, projects and purchases made with those $80 million will last far longer than a single year, in some ways it didn’t make sense to imagine them as annual budget items, Mullaney said.

Financing allows the county to spread out the expense of a project that will last more than one year over the course of a longer time span.

“When we think of capital expenditures, the expenditure limit is an annual amount that you can spend. The way that we have to do our financial presentation, it is based on annual expenditure funds, but we’re really buying something that lasts multiple years," Mullaney said. "If we were to think more like a company or in terms of traditional accounting, you’re buying an asset that has a use life of multiple years. It becomes a skewed picture -- if we were to just take our funds to buy a new road, for example, we would have to recognize that as a one-year expenditure and we’re capped as to how much we can spend in one year.

“Really, if we were to look at this more from a depreciation perspective, if you were to expense that in more traditional accounting terms, you would be expensing that over multiple years. That is one of the reasons why this mechanism is important to us: it allows us treat that expenditure a little bit differently. It moves us from an annual expenditure to more in line with the lifetime of the asset.”

The nature of the financing deal is also unique.

“Typically, when we look at debt service is we’re given a schedule for bonds and then you have to pay principle and annual interest on that schedule. We have a unique kind of call feature if you will on these, where we’re not held to that schedule other than that’s the most time we can take to pay off that principle portion," Mullaney said. "If we spend everything by December 31st, we could pay off 100% of the principle, stop the interest from the date we issued, We’re also able to do that in portions. If we’ve drawn 25% we could repay 25% of that balance quarterly, or however it works out in order to minimize that total interest cost."

Prior to approving the incursion of long-term debt, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors hosted a public comment period that lasted a week. They did not receive any public comment. The measure to accept the deal and ensure the funds necessary to begin the county’s capital projects are on hand by the end of the fiscal year was passed.

“The financing that we put together provides us the ability to execute all of those projects, and also get those investments purchased, because the other part of it that’s happening with regard to capital expenditures is that each year they’re escalating," Peru said. "Our ability to best get those projects going, make some of those capital purchases done this year, is actually something that we want to do pretty quickly because of the inflation that everyone is experiencing relative to the capital."

Next week, the Board of Supervisors will review a final budget presentation and consider its adoption.