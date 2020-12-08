Coconino County gets ready for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

With Coconino County COVID-19 cases now exceeding 8,000, local health officials are gearing up for the distribution of vaccines, the first of which are expected to arrive before the end of the month.
Alongside the rest of the state, Coconino County will prioritize healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents for the first phase of vaccination, said Sarah Schildecker, division manager with Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS).
“Right now we’re working with our local healthcare providers to get their actual numbers because the priority population doesn’t just include the providers or the nurses or the medical assistants. It also includes the front staff, the billing staff, the janitors, the lab techs who may be working out of the hospital,” Schildecker said.
Ultimately, though, the number of vaccines the county receives will be determined at the state level, based on its own allocation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. State officials hope to have enough doses by the end of the year to vaccinate more than 383,000 total healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents.
Two vaccines’ applications for emergency authorization are currently scheduled for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA): the Pfizer/BioNTech candidate on Thursday and the Moderna candidate a week later. Both vaccines were shown to be more than 90% effective but require two doses per person.
In preparation for the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, CCHHS has partnered with TGen, which has offered up the use of its ultra-low freezer. Schildecker said using this freezer will increase the viability of the vaccine, which only lasts for 20 days if kept on dry ice in its thermal shipping unit.
CCHHS will also double its own cold storage capacity and has already rewired an old exam room to make room for a new vaccine fridge and freezer scheduled to arrive before the Moderna vaccine, which can be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures.
Coconino County will sponsor one vaccine distribution site, at a still to be announced location, though Schildecker said any healthcare organization in the region can sign up to become a vaccine provider. The vaccine will be free of charge due to federal funding, though insurance will be billed for the administration fee.
Support Local Journalism
She said county residents should not worry about contracting COVID-19 from the vaccine because it does not contain the active virus, just a protein that will cause an immune response. The two doses will be administered between 21 and 28 days apart, depending on the particular vaccine.
“The vaccine is always the safer route to go, so we really want people to start thinking in those terms. The emerging data is really encouraging that this vaccine can be really effective in reducing transmission of COVID, which we’ve seen is not going down. It’s going up right now,” Schildecker said.
On Monday, CCHHS reported a cumulative 8,144 COVID-19 cases, up nearly 400 from Friday’s numbers, and an additional three deaths over the weekend. Flagstaff residents comprise more than half of the total Coconino County cases at 4,809.
So far, 687 new cases have been recorded for last week, the highest yet.
In CCHHS’ latest weekly report, for the week ending Nov. 28, the highest case incidence was among residents ages 20 to 44, but the highest positivity yield in testing was among those aged 45 to 54. The highest increase of cases in Flagstaff was in the 86005 ZIP code area, which saw 21% more cases than the previous week.
As of Nov. 28, 71 exposed individuals were being monitored for symptoms.
“We are in a not pretty situation with our case numbers,” Schildecker said Thursday. “We have seen over 500 for the past three weeks and one of our [epidemiologists] calculated that 23% of the total cases during the entire pandemic have been in the last three weeks, so that helps to quantify what we’re looking at in terms of the transmission right now.”
As the holiday season continues and vaccine distribution approaches, Schildecker implored residents to continue to practice primary prevention methods including wearing masks, washing your hands, staying home when sick and limiting social gatherings to individuals living in the same household.
“I know it’s tough during the holidays, but if people can just push through for a couple more months, we’re going to be in a better spot and that’s mainly because of this vaccine,” she said.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.