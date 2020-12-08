Coconino County gets ready for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

In preparation for the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, CCHHS has partnered with TGen, which has offered up the use of its ultra-low freezer. Schildecker said using this freezer will increase the viability of the vaccine, which only lasts for 20 days if kept on dry ice in its thermal shipping unit.

CCHHS will also double its own cold storage capacity and has already rewired an old exam room to make room for a new vaccine fridge and freezer scheduled to arrive before the Moderna vaccine, which can be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures.

Coconino County will sponsor one vaccine distribution site, at a still to be announced location, though Schildecker said any healthcare organization in the region can sign up to become a vaccine provider. The vaccine will be free of charge due to federal funding, though insurance will be billed for the administration fee.

She said county residents should not worry about contracting COVID-19 from the vaccine because it does not contain the active virus, just a protein that will cause an immune response. The two doses will be administered between 21 and 28 days apart, depending on the particular vaccine.