Coconino County gets 1,100 of new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, residents 55 or older now eligible

Residents of Coconino County who are 55 and older are now eligible for the vaccine under new guidelines released by the Arizona Department of Health Services for the vaccination Phase 1b.
The new guidelines came as the county also announced it has been allocated its first doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. That vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday. Coconino County will be receiving 1,100 doses of the new vaccine early next week, according to a media release.
Previously, county staff had expected the Johnson & Johnson vaccines would not be arriving in Coconino County until mid- or even late March, Coconino County Health and Human Services Director Kim Musselman told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
Unlike the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not need to be stored at extremely cold temperatures. Instead, doses can be stored at normal refrigerated temperatures between 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit for up to three months. The vaccine is intended for individuals 18 and older.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is also set apart in that it only requires one dose to be administered. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are administered twice.
“We want to encourage all those who are working and providing in-person services in Coconino County to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It is important to note that vaccine supply is still very limited, but we continue to advocate for increased allocation and are excited about the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Musselman said in a statement.
But even with news of the recent delivery, county supervisors discussed the issue of vaccine availability. Board Vice Chair Lena Fowler said she believes the state is still failing to provide Coconino County with an adequate number of vaccines.
“We're doing a tug of war again with the state, and we've been at this ever since the beginning. They don't seem to understand that we are the second-largest county in the country […] and we need to stand up for ourselves,” Fowler said. “They are rationing vaccines to us. They did that with testing; now they're doing that with vaccines, and I think we need to take a strong position and say, ‘We are not going to do this, we want to be able to get it out to all our communities.’”
The board also discussed the possibility that the county will soon be able to reopen its buildings.
After the number of cases of COVID-19 spiked at the end of 2020 and beginning of the new year, new cases have fallen substantially. Last week, the county saw only 184 new cases reported, down from more than 1,000 new cases per week in mid-January.
And, although the county is still in the “substantial” category for spread of the virus, the situation appears to be improving enough to put the county in the “moderate” category in the coming weeks.
Still, Musselman told the supervisors that as the county might discuss reopening some facilities and bringing staff back into offices, they need to take care.
“Be mindful that we are not in a position to be hasty about how we move forward,” Musselman said. “We want to come out of what has been an incredibly intense fight and level of community transmission and really make sure that, as we walked down this path with vaccines here as well, that we are doing so responsibly. We want to make sure that we don't find ourselves back where we were over the past few months in particular.”
A meeting of the county staff’s reentry advisory council is planned on Wednesday, March 10, and will continue discussion of reopening the county.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.