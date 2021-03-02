Coconino County gets 1,100 of new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, residents 55 or older now eligible

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But even with news of the recent delivery, county supervisors discussed the issue of vaccine availability. Board Vice Chair Lena Fowler said she believes the state is still failing to provide Coconino County with an adequate number of vaccines.

“We're doing a tug of war again with the state, and we've been at this ever since the beginning. They don't seem to understand that we are the second-largest county in the country […] and we need to stand up for ourselves,” Fowler said. “They are rationing vaccines to us. They did that with testing; now they're doing that with vaccines, and I think we need to take a strong position and say, ‘We are not going to do this, we want to be able to get it out to all our communities.’”

The board also discussed the possibility that the county will soon be able to reopen its buildings.

After the number of cases of COVID-19 spiked at the end of 2020 and beginning of the new year, new cases have fallen substantially. Last week, the county saw only 184 new cases reported, down from more than 1,000 new cases per week in mid-January.

And, although the county is still in the “substantial” category for spread of the virus, the situation appears to be improving enough to put the county in the “moderate” category in the coming weeks.