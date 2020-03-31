Coconino County, Flagstaff Shelter Services organize hotel for homeless residents recovering from COVID-19

Some individuals may struggle with addiction or significant mental illness and Altenbaugh said they don’t want to isolate people from the resources that are working for them in other ways.

“It’s somewhere people can [be admitted to] and get well and not be out infecting other folks in the community as well as clogging up more beds in our hospital system and the emergency department,” Altenbaugh said. “We’re talking about human beings who are already dealing with some of the toughest stuff you could imagine; if and when they catch this virus it can just be catastrophic.”

To run the hotel facility, and to extend the services provided at the shelter, Altenbaugh said the shelter has had to bring on additional staff. Although they are not medical professionals, she said those working at the joint county facility have received training on how to take care of people recovering from COVID-19 while also staying safe.

Altenbaugh said the shelter and the joint facility are seeing the same shortages of personal protective equipment that facilities have experienced across the country.

At the moment, only those individuals who have been referred to them by a hospital within the county are being admitted into the hotel facility. Those who leave the facility are being referred to other rehousing programs.