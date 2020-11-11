Coconino County fire restrictions lifted

Coconino County, Coconino National Forest and Kaibab National Forest, among other local agencies, have lifted all fire restrictions on private lands in the unincorporated areas of the county.
The lifting of the fire restrictions was effective Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. The action ends the county’s campfire ban and Stage 1 fire restrictions enacted earlier in the year because of cooler temperatures, improved relative humidity and recent snowfall that have helped to reduce fire potential in the forests.
