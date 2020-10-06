Coconino County fire ban still in effect

Coconino County’s Wildfire Defense Ordinance remains in effect due to dry conditions throughout the County. The open fire ban has been in place since the spring due to dry conditions and lack of monsoon rains.

The fire ban does not apply to open fire maintained indoors in a fireplace for providing warmth. This applies to controlled open fires in fireplaces and wood stoves.

Those needing utility assistance for electric, gas, wood, water and propane (100 gallons or more) can call Coconino County Health and Human Services, Community Services at 928-679-7453. Income eligibility requirements apply. Rental assistance is also available. Visit https://coconino.az.gov/149/Social-Services for more information.

