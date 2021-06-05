Coconino County Fair to return as in-person event this year

After it was hosted as a virtual event last year, Coconino County officials announced this week that the 72nd annual county fair will be an in-person event this year.
The fair, which is known to attract as many as 40,000 people, is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6.
The announcement comes after the fair was held as a virtual event last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a media release, county officials said the decision to have the fair take place as an in-person event was not done lightly, but that changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local vaccination efforts made the decision possible.
“Last year was tough for so many individuals and a difficult time for events, and while we are grateful to have been able to produce an all-virtual fair, we are thrilled to bring the community together once again in-person,” Coconino Country Fair Manager Ricky Conway said in a statement. “The fair facilitates so much, from youth development with the 4-H program, to showcasing our community’s talents through their entries and exhibits, to fun live music, and memorable fair food and carnival rides. It’s exciting to be back.”
The decision means all the traditional events at the fair will be in-person, including exhibits and livestock shows, the Northern Arizona Junior Livestock Association Auction, a carnival with amusement rides, a beer garden, fair food, commercial vendors and live entertainment.
Still, there will be some measures in place to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
During the event, although vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks, unvaccinated people will be asked to wear masks, especially indoors.
There will also be extra hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the fairgrounds and in each building. And attendees will be encouraged to keep as socially distanced as possible when at the fair.
County officials are also encouraging people to purchase tickets to the fair online as to reduce the number of people waiting in line at the fair.
“We appreciate Parks and Recreation’s care and consideration for planning a fun and engaging event, but most importantly, a safe one. With our COVID-19 cases falling and our vaccination rates rising, Coconino County Health and Human Services supports holding the fair in-person with attention to safety protocols,” said County Director of Health and Human Services Kim Musselman.
The announcement comes after the county approved the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo to take place without restrictions on occupancy last month, and after both the county and city of Flagstaff recently ended mask mandates.