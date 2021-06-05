Coconino County Fair to return as in-person event this year

After it was hosted as a virtual event last year, Coconino County officials announced this week that the 72nd annual county fair will be an in-person event this year.

The fair, which is known to attract as many as 40,000 people, is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6.

The announcement comes after the fair was held as a virtual event last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a media release, county officials said the decision to have the fair take place as an in-person event was not done lightly, but that changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local vaccination efforts made the decision possible.

“Last year was tough for so many individuals and a difficult time for events, and while we are grateful to have been able to produce an all-virtual fair, we are thrilled to bring the community together once again in-person,” Coconino Country Fair Manager Ricky Conway said in a statement. “The fair facilitates so much, from youth development with the 4-H program, to showcasing our community’s talents through their entries and exhibits, to fun live music, and memorable fair food and carnival rides. It’s exciting to be back.”

