The 74th annual Coconino County Fair is set to take place Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-4, at the Fort Tuthill County Park Fairgrounds.

The county fair supports the longstanding tradition of agricultural skills in the community. Every year, thousands of people from all over Arizona and beyond visit the county fair to enjoy the talented exhibitors, diverse entertainment, food, rides and fun.

The Coconino County Fair entertainment lineup is especially diverse this year, with Indigenous, Latin and Asian artists, as well as local bands, dancers, country, bluegrass, cover bands, tribute acts, magic, comedy, and more.

New artists this year include Dan Meyer - Sword Swallower, The Perceptives Hypnotist Show, and Rollo the Biggest Kid In the World, a comedy stilt act.

Familiar fun, such as the Shawn Eric Magic Fun Show, A Girl and Her Balloons, Flagstaff Dancin’ Grannies, the Flagstaff Community Band and The Dune Sea Garrison Star Wars Characters will be returning, as well as the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival’s Mini-Renaissance faire.

Main stage headliners include Thunder and Lightnin’, Jerrod Niemann, Selena Forever Tribute and Hot Red Chili Peppers.

Visitors can also see the talented work of community members in the exhibit buildings. Longtime Fort Tuthill County Park partners will be open for visitors at the Fort Tuthill Military Museum, Flagstaff Model Railroad Club and Flagstaff Gems and Minerals.

The Northern Arizona Antique Tractor and Engine Association will also be displaying machines from agricultural history. Visitors can also enjoy new contests and competitions on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, pictures with Coco the Cow, carnival rides, food and more.

For a full schedule of events, contests, and entertainment, as well as to purchase tickets and parking passes, visit www.CoconinoCountyFair.com.