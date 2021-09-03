Coconino County Fair returns in-person for Labor Day weekend

A full schedule of events for the weekend as well as a map of the fairgrounds are posted on the fair’s website.

The fair will take place at Fort Tuthill County Park from Sept. 3 to 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Monday, Sept. 6, when it will close at 4 p.m.

The carnival is also returning this year and will be open one hour later than the fair each day. Day passes have already sold out for pre-order, though they can be purchased at the event.

Admission to the fair is $8 per day for adults and $5 for ages 6-12 and 65 and older. Admission is free for children 5 and younger, and military veterans will receive a one dollar discount.

Parking at Fort Tuthill will cost $5, though there is also a free shuttle departing from NAU parking lot P62 on Pine Knoll Drive. It will also pick up passengers at the Beulah Avenue Mountain Line bus stop near Walmart. Masks will be required on the shuttles.

Conway encouraged people to pre-purchase tickets and parking on the fair’s website to gain quicker access into the fair and to limit contact when entering.

He wasn’t sure how turnout would be this year.