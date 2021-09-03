Coconino County Fair returns in-person for Labor Day weekend

Starting Friday afternoon, Fort Tuthill County Park will be full of vendors, animals and live entertainment as the Coconino County Fair returns for in-person fun for its 72nd year.
“This is almost two years in the making,” said Ricky Conway, recreation and fair manager for Coconino County Parks and Recreation (CCPR). “We were extremely proud and, I feel, successful with what we were able to offer in 2020 with our virtual fair and being able to offer the livestock shows virtually...it was a really cool thing that we were able to do, but it doesn't match up to an in-person fair. We are so excited about this.”
The fair will feature a number of events and live performances, including music, variety acts and demonstrations as well as 4-H exhibits.
Headlining musicians for each night will be 2019 Best of Flag winner Black Lemon, country singer David Nail, 15-piece band Su Majestad la Brissa and the Originals: a Reel Big Fish Cover Band.
“All day, every day [we have] music on the stage, local acts...there’s plenty to see and plenty to do,” Conway said.
The demolition derby won’t be at the fair this year. The Flagstaff Sunrise Lions Club, who produce the derby, posted on Facebook that “with COVID restrictions and permits, licenses, and insurances, we just didn’t think that we’d be able to pull off the same awesome event that you’re used to.”
A full schedule of events for the weekend as well as a map of the fairgrounds are posted on the fair’s website.
The fair will take place at Fort Tuthill County Park from Sept. 3 to 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Monday, Sept. 6, when it will close at 4 p.m.
The carnival is also returning this year and will be open one hour later than the fair each day. Day passes have already sold out for pre-order, though they can be purchased at the event.
Admission to the fair is $8 per day for adults and $5 for ages 6-12 and 65 and older. Admission is free for children 5 and younger, and military veterans will receive a one dollar discount.
Parking at Fort Tuthill will cost $5, though there is also a free shuttle departing from NAU parking lot P62 on Pine Knoll Drive. It will also pick up passengers at the Beulah Avenue Mountain Line bus stop near Walmart. Masks will be required on the shuttles.
Conway encouraged people to pre-purchase tickets and parking on the fair’s website to gain quicker access into the fair and to limit contact when entering.
He wasn’t sure how turnout would be this year.
“If you would have asked me maybe a month and a half ago, I'd have said, ‘We’re gonna be up,’” Conway said. “Every fair, every event that I'd talked to that happened in the early part of this summer was up about 25% across the board. I do believe with the higher transmission numbers and things going on, we could see a slightly lower turnout…. Honestly, I’m kind of mixed on how I feel attendance might go this year.”
Conway said the early bird ticket sale at the beginning of the summer had done well and that he still expected Saturday and Sunday to be busy. In an average year, he would expect 10,000 or 11,000 people to visit the fair over the course of each weekend day.
He said they have been planning the event since the 2020 (virtual) fair, including thinking over COVID-19 protocols.
“I’m really proud of our event because we always have had a lot of hand sanitizer, trying to keep people healthy that way because when [you have] livestock animals and food and everything else, that's always been a concern of ours.... We certainly added more this year, but I can say with pride that we've always done a really good job of having clean grounds,” Conway said.
CCPR has implemented a few COVID mitigation measures at the fair. They are requiring masks indoors and “highly encouraging” them outside, especially in crowded areas. All staff, volunteers and vendors will be required to wear masks at both the fair and the carnival. Fair staff will also be disinfecting frequently touched surfaces during the event. They are asking guests to follow CDC guidance and take precautions such as hand-washing, physical distancing and keeping track of symptoms.
Conway encouraged people to stay home if they had experienced symptoms or weren’t ready to come while the county was still at a high rate of transmission.
“I'm hoping that people will not attend if they're feeling ill, if they're not feeling up to coming…. We will be here next year, we’ll have the 73rd annual Coconino County Fair and so on and so forth," Conway said. "We hope that people who may skip this year due to the pandemic would please come back next year; we’d love to have you. ...For those who do attend, please attend responsibly, please follow the COVID-19 protocols and please follow the CDC’s guidance.”
More information is available at coconinocountyfair.com.