Coconino County Fair modified for COVID-19

Instead of the traditional Labor Day carnival, food and live entertainment at Fort Tuthill, this year’s Coconino County Fair will be modified to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, with the focus on maintaining 4-H and the livestock auction.

Fair manager Ricky Conway said although the County Parks and Recreation department has been preparing for this event since October, the team is still determining event specifics after receiving guidance from the Board of Supervisors last week on modifying the 71-year-old event.

The County attributed the changes to the large attendance — more than 40,000 people annually — as well as the distance attendees travel.

"The Coconino County Fair is a long-standing tradition that residents and visitors look forward to all year,” said Coconino County Chairwoman Liz Archuleta in a statement. “We are excited about the possibilities to come out of the difficult decision to modify this year's event to focus on the 4-H exhibitors and junior livestock auction.”

Conway said his hope is to have some in-person shows for 4-H, possibly with some spectators, but specific plans will be based on the status of the pandemic and social distancing requirements closer to September. Parks and Recreation will work with Coconino County Health and Human Services to finalize these decisions.