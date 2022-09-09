Coconino County Fair finishes 2022 edition with high attendance and hopes for next year

Whether you came to get a kiss from a camel, see this year’s prize-winning Dahlia, take a spin on the Gravitron or indulge in a deep-fried or candy-coated treat, this year’s Coconino County Fair delivered.

According to organizers, the event was a smash.

“I think across the board the event went very well,” Ricky Conway, Coconino County Fair manager, said while wearing a smile. “I thought the entertainment was just great. There were always packed houses in the variety tents for the jugglers, magicians and clown. Then on the main event stage, where we have our musical acts, there were always great crowds there. At our livestock shows, we saw a lot of people enjoying those. The buildings, the livestock, the carnival -- it just seemed like people were everywhere and enjoying every aspect we put together for the event.”

At the ticket booth, fair officials saw a 14% increase in attendance over last year ... and that’s not even the final number.

“That number may change as we continue to get in volunteer numbers, staff numbers, a snapshot of who all was on-site, but we did see an increase overall in attendance. I know we talked to our carnival and they said they were up from last year as well. I would say increased attendance will mean revenue will go up, too," Conway said.

Friday saw record attendance. More than 15,000 people poured into the fairgrounds Saturday and close to 13,000 came through the gates Sunday. While fair planners were thrilled to see things heating up in terms of attendance, it turned out temperatures were rising right beside ticket sales.

The late summer sun posed a challenge for planners.

“One thing we can never plan is the weather. So, despite the rain that we were receiving prior to the event, we had four days of sunshine -- which was great. That leads to other things that you have to work through, like making sure people are getting enough water. Is there enough shade?” said Conway. “One of our bigger challenges was people not adjusting well to the heat and the elevation. We have Guardian Medical on-site at every fair -- just in case something happens. They responded to quite a few people who weren’t feeling well over the weekend.”

Conway said he’s hoping to make sure there are more opportunities for fairgoers to stay hydrated next year, mentioning that more water stations could be added at the fairgrounds.

“There’s always opportunity to grow in that regard, especially if we have four days where it’s 80-90 degrees,” he said.

The other opportunity for growth Conway identified was in recruitment of exhibitors. He said he would love to see the buildings brimming with entries, from collections and quilted creations to confections and garden-grown treasures.

“The competitions in the buildings were great. The numbers as far entries in the buildings were a little bit lower than we like,” he said. “Attendees came out in spades, so now how do we get the exhibitors to come back and put more into the buildings?”

He said before this year’s fair, organizers ran a booth at the City of Flagstaff’s Earth Day Event. There, he noted, the majority of people he spoke to didn’t know they could enter the fair. Others didn’t think they’d have anything to display or put up for judging.

“We were saying, ‘Yeah you do! That’s why we have hobbies and collections. If you’ve got a rock collection, cards, you don’t even have to have a quote-on-quote skill. Your skill can be antiquing or collecting.’ It is free to enter and there are cash prizes so there’s no reason not to do it! It just takes a little bit of time and energy and you could come out a winner-winner chicken dinner!” he said.

Bringing change to the fair, according to the fair manager, will take planners putting their heads together to innovate. That’s why, he said, his team is planning a fair retreat.

The goal will be to put together a three- to five-year vision and plan, and continue to move the event in more exciting directions.

While the layout of the fair was one notable change for 2022, Conway is most proud of the innovations that made this year’s fair more tech-savvy and special. From the digital sign by the entryway to the brand-new app and the social media team’s efforts to build digital engagement, Conway found points of pride in all of it.

“I’m very proud of it. I’m very proud of the work everybody did. I’m excited to hear the feedback from attendees, from the vendors, from the temp staff we hired and just keep making improvements,” he said.

There’s still a bit of data that needs to be gathered before the planning team dives too deeply into the process of mapping out next year’s event. Conway is interested in learning how many people downloaded the brand-new county fair app in particular.

One thing that’s always been a mainstay at the fair is the time-honored tradition of showing and auctioning off livestock animals.

The Northern Arizona Junior Livestock Association has compiled its list of grand champions for this year’s competitive livestock show and auction. Tyler Pouquette raised this year’s Grand Champion Market Steer and Grand Champion Market Sheep, Triniti Taylor brought this year’s Grand Champion Market Swine, Landon Meredith presented the 2022 Grand Champion Market Goat, Joshua Curnes raised the Grand Champion Market Turkey, and Carter Mock presented the Grand Champion Market Fryer Pen. The Grand Champion Steer this year sold at auction for a whopping $14,080.

The list of blue ribbon winners in the exhibition buildings this year has not yet been compiled, but as that information rolls in, the fair manager said he hopes to make it available on social media.

“We were very good on social media [last weekend] and we don’t want to let that go. We want to keep being good about engaging and talking about the fair besides in July, August and September," he said.

On Facebook and Instagram, Conway hopes to keep the fun of the fair alive all year long. At least until the iconic Ferris wheel appears among Ponderosa pines on the county skyline again next year.