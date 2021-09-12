Coconino County Fair considers in-person return a success

And hand sanitizer has been a fair fixture since before the pandemic.

“We found that the public really responded well to the PPE we had available,” Conway said. “We had masks and sanitizer aplenty and were constantly redeploying it to all of our various building and the information booths. We found that they were being utilized, which is great; that’s what they were there for and I’m glad we were able to offer it to the community.”

President of the Northern Arizona Junior Livestock Association Sherri Brendel said that the 4-H auction was a success. Though they sold slightly fewer animals, sales were actually higher than in 2019.

"It was a very successful year. The kids were happy, our buyers were awesome to come support [them]," she said. "...I haven't heard a complaint yet."

The carnival was also a hit, Conway said, who guessed it stayed busy throughout the weekend.

“Whenever I’d go back...they had a lot of very happy guests, people were very appreciative, I think, of the opportunity to come out and ride some rides and eat some fair foods and be part of our event,” he said.

Most of the changes CCPR will be bringing forward into next year’s fair will be small.