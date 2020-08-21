Coconino County extends COVID testing blitz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS), in partnership with the Federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will extend its COVID-19 Testing Surge, according to a press release Friday. The testing sites offer self-administered nasal swabs and are operational as follows:

Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ; now through September 4, daily, noon – 8 p.m.

University Union Fieldhouse at NAU, 1050 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff, AZ; now through August 30, daily, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m

Motel 6, 831 W. Rt. 66, Williams, AZ (parking lot); now through August 24, daily, noon – 8 p.m., and August 25 – September 3, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, noon – 5 p.m.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at a Testing Surge site are asked to register in advance to expedite the testing process. Registration for testing is available at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com. Although advanced registration is highly encouraged, anyone unable to complete the advanced registration online will be able to register at the testing site. NAU students are asked to use their Flagstaff address when registering.