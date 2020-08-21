Coconino County extends COVID testing blitz

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS), in partnership with the Federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will extend its COVID-19 Testing Surge, according to a press release Friday. The testing sites offer self-administered nasal swabs and are operational as follows:
Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ; now through September 4, daily, noon – 8 p.m.
University Union Fieldhouse at NAU, 1050 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff, AZ; now through August 30, daily, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m
Motel 6, 831 W. Rt. 66, Williams, AZ (parking lot); now through August 24, daily, noon – 8 p.m., and August 25 – September 3, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, noon – 5 p.m.
Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at a Testing Surge site are asked to register in advance to expedite the testing process. Registration for testing is available at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com. Although advanced registration is highly encouraged, anyone unable to complete the advanced registration online will be able to register at the testing site. NAU students are asked to use their Flagstaff address when registering.
Individuals will be instructed on how to conduct a self-administered nasal swab test. Health professionals will guide participants through the testing process. Persons who do not feel comfortable self-administering a test should contact their healthcare provider or call the COVID-19 Information Line for information on other testing options.
Test results will be available within 24-72 hours from the time specimens arrive at the lab. Those tested will receive the results through an online portal.
Those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell) and those who feel they have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested. Waiting 5 to 8 days following exposure is recommended in order to obtain the most accurate results.
Testing is free of charge and is provided on a first come first served basis. Everyone at the testing site is required to wear a mask or face covering. For more information and resources on COVID-19, please visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the County COVID-19 Information Line at 928.679.7300 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
