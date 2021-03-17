Coconino County expands vaccination efforts as COVID-19 cases continue to decline

The state instead appears to be primarily delivering shipments of the Moderna vaccine to Coconino County, Musselman said. Officials said most doses of the Pfizer vaccine appear to be going to large vaccination sites in Maricopa County.

The highest vaccination rates are among the county’s tribal communities, followed by Page, the Grand Canyon area and then Flagstaff, county epidemiologist Matthew Maurer said during a media call Thursday.

In the most recent week of data ending March 13, there were a total of 92 new cases reported. The last time new case numbers were that low was at the beginning of September, which saw a total of 86 cases.

Coconino County’s case numbers have been steadily declining since the week of Jan. 9 -- the week the county saw its highest positive case count at 1,289 new cases.

During the week of March 6 the county recorded 163 new coronavirus cases, Maurer said. During that same week, Flagstaff accounted for 116 of the total new cases -- a decrease from 146 the week prior.

Cases also decreased in tribal communities that week, with 14 new cases reported, and in Page with 9 new cases reported. Williams was the only community that saw an increase, reporting eight new cases.