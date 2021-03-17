Coconino County expands vaccination efforts as COVID-19 cases continue to decline

Adults in Coconino County who are 35 and older, have a high-risk medical condition or live in congregate settings are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the county announced Tuesday, with the expansion coming as the county moves to inoculate those who qualify under Phase 1c of Arizona's vaccination plan.
Vaccines appointments are available immediately to all qualifying individuals, including those included in the Phase 1a and 1b groups.
“Coconino County is pleased with the positive demand for vaccines from our community,” Coconino County Health and Human Services Director Kim Musselman said. "We encourage all persons eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Please help us battle the pandemic by encouraging your family and friends to schedule their vaccine appointment."
For those eligible because of a high-risk medical condition, documentation of medical conditions is not required to schedule a vaccine appointment as a part of 1c.
Northern Arizona Healthcare announced Tuesday morning that hundreds of vaccination appointments for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine were still available through March 20 at the Flagstaff Medical Center.
Qualifying Coconino County residents can sign up for an appointment through the online portal at https://bit.ly/3tnDALb.
The Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System recently announced it was offering vaccine appointments to all enrolled veterans. To schedule an appointment, eligible veterans should call 928-717-7406 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Organizers have asked the public to share this information.
According to the latest data from the Arizona Department of Health Services, about 31% of Coconino County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 28,702 have been vaccinated fully.
The report also shows that the county is utilizing 124% of vaccine doses, as health officials are often able to get an extra dose from a vial.
So far, most county vaccine recipients are within the 20-to-44 age group and the 65-and-older age group, according to the ADHS. The population under 65 includes teachers, frontline healthcare workers, volunteers, law enforcement and protective services occupations. Around 55% of vaccinated residents are female.
Supply of vaccines from the state continues to be a limiting factor in the county’s efforts, county officials told the Board of Supervisors last week. Still, Musselman told the board last week the supply of vaccines is expected to increase beginning April 1.
Eligible groups, locations, and more up-to-date info in this post, which will add new information as we receive it.
The county received its first 1,100 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the beginning of the month. But during the same meeting, Musselman said continued supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is uncertain.
The state instead appears to be primarily delivering shipments of the Moderna vaccine to Coconino County, Musselman said. Officials said most doses of the Pfizer vaccine appear to be going to large vaccination sites in Maricopa County.
The highest vaccination rates are among the county’s tribal communities, followed by Page, the Grand Canyon area and then Flagstaff, county epidemiologist Matthew Maurer said during a media call Thursday.
In the most recent week of data ending March 13, there were a total of 92 new cases reported. The last time new case numbers were that low was at the beginning of September, which saw a total of 86 cases.
Coconino County’s case numbers have been steadily declining since the week of Jan. 9 -- the week the county saw its highest positive case count at 1,289 new cases.
During the week of March 6 the county recorded 163 new coronavirus cases, Maurer said. During that same week, Flagstaff accounted for 116 of the total new cases -- a decrease from 146 the week prior.
Cases also decreased in tribal communities that week, with 14 new cases reported, and in Page with 9 new cases reported. Williams was the only community that saw an increase, reporting eight new cases.
Dr. John Mougin, vice president of operations and safety at Northern Arizona Healthcare, said on Monday that numbers at NAH facilities had improved slightly in the last week, but he added that it is still important to continue mitigation efforts.
Free COVID-19 community testing is available at Coconino Community College’s Lone Tree Campu…
“I feel like our numbers have plateaued somewhat but continue to improve,” Mougin said. “We still have to behave in a way that will reduce the spread of COVID-19."
Those safe practices include continuing to socially distance and wear a mask, Mougin said, even for those that are fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued the first set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people. The agency said those who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public, avoid crowds and take other precautions when gathering with unvaccinated people who are at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
Vaccinated individuals should only interact indoors without wearing masks or practicing physical distancing with other fully vaccinated people or those who are not at serious risk and live in a single household, according to the CDC.