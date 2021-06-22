Coconino County enters Stage 3 fire restrictions Wednesday; City of Flagstaff enters Stage 4

Coconino County announced Tuesday it would be entering Stage 3 fire restrictions at 8 a.m on Wednesday, and both the Kaibab and Coconino national forests will be enacting a full closure at the same time.

The increased restrictions are meant to mitigate damage from wildfire, with several fires already a major concern throughout Coconino County.

“With this very active wildfire season, this move is the right decision,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Matt Ryan in a county press release. “We need everyone to abide by these restrictions and appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”

According to that release, “this ordinance applies on county public lands, as well as private lands in the unincorporated areas of the county.”

Stage 3 restrictions prohibit outdoor activities that allow for open fire, including campfires and cigarettes, fireworks and combustion events.

The only exceptions to these restrictions are with a permit, for emergency repairs or by “any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting entity in the performance of an official duty.” Personal use of cigarettes is only permitted inside an enclosed vehicle.