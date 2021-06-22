Coconino County enters Stage 3 fire restrictions Wednesday; City of Flagstaff enters Stage 4

Coconino County announced Tuesday it would be entering Stage 3 fire restrictions at 8 a.m on Wednesday, and both the Kaibab and Coconino national forests will be enacting a full closure at the same time.
The increased restrictions are meant to mitigate damage from wildfire, with several fires already a major concern throughout Coconino County.
“With this very active wildfire season, this move is the right decision,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Matt Ryan in a county press release. “We need everyone to abide by these restrictions and appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”
According to that release, “this ordinance applies on county public lands, as well as private lands in the unincorporated areas of the county.”
Stage 3 restrictions prohibit outdoor activities that allow for open fire, including campfires and cigarettes, fireworks and combustion events.
The only exceptions to these restrictions are with a permit, for emergency repairs or by “any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting entity in the performance of an official duty.” Personal use of cigarettes is only permitted inside an enclosed vehicle.
The release also said that while mechanical activities such as lawn care or home construction are not specifically prohibited under Stage 3 fire restrictions, “residents and visitors should use their best judgment when considering whether to engage in any activity that could spark a fire.”
Stage 3 is the highest level for fire restrictions listed in the county’s Wildfire Defense Ordinance. The county did not specify an end date for these restrictions.
More information on fire restrictions in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions.
City of Flagstaff enters Stage 4
The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage 4 fire restrictions at 8 a.m. on Wednesday in an effort to reduce the potential for unintentional human-caused wildfires within city limits. The City of Flagstaff cooperates with local, county, state and federal fire management agencies to ensure a coordinated effort is made in fire restrictions actions across jurisdictions.
Stage 4 includes all the restrictions of the preceding stages and adds the following:
- All outdoor grills (including those with an on/off switch) are prohibited throughout the City of Flagstaff. This includes propane gas, charcoal, pellet and any open flame grills.
- The following trail sections of the Flagstaff Urban Trails System that provide an entrance into the Coconino National Forest will close: Mars Hill, Tunnel Springs, Little America, Arizona Trail, Sinclair Wash, Pipeline Trail, Switzer Canyon and the Sheeps Crossing off Pulliam Trail.
- Public entry/use of Observatory Mesa and Picture Canyon city open space lands, unless part of a group event sanctioned/supervised by Open Space staff members and/or other city staff is prohibited. This does not preclude access for law enforcement, fire or other staff in the conduct of official duties.
Stages 1 through 3 include the following additional restrictions:
- No permits are issued for open burning within the City of Flagstaff.
- No smoking in public places within city limits -- which includes parks, open space areas and cemeteries.
- Open fire pits and open flame devices are prohibited (including those with a spark arrestor screen) within the City of Flagstaff.
- The sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks within the city is prohibited.
The fire and police departments in Flagstaff expanded patrol efforts in and around the community. Please help us keep our community and forests safe by following all bans and restrictions.
For more information on all fire restriction stages, visit the city website at http://www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.