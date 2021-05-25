Coconino County ends mask mandate effective June 1

As of June 1, residents will no longer be required to don masks within Coconino County, whether they are inside or not.

The news comes after the Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to rescind the county’s mask mandate during their regular Tuesday meeting.

The county’s mandate that members of the public wear masks indoors or if social distancing is not possible has been in place since June of last year.

The rule change impacts only unincorporated areas of the county. Any mask mandates passed by cities, towns and tribal governments may still be enforced.

Likewise, private businesses still have the ability to require masks on their premises. And the county continues to encourage residents who are not vaccinated to wear masks when indoors.

County Manager Steve Peru told the board during the Tuesday meeting that the change comes as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding the wearing of masks has also changed in recent weeks.