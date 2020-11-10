Coconino County encourages COVID-19 syndromic surveillance

Coconino County Health and Human Services is working to get local hospitals to share more information about potential COVID-19 patients in order to better track the disease’s prevalence in the community.

Although hospitals are required to report their number of confirmed COVID-19 patients, County Epidemiologist Matt Maurer said the goal is to get more hospitals to participate in a voluntary program that tracks COVID-19 symptoms in patients as they visit emergency departments and urgent and ambulatory care centers. At both the county and state levels, not all hospitals are sharing this information and only a limited number of urgent care clinics are participating as part of a pilot project, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reports.

These records of patient symptoms are used to determine the percent of COVID-like Illness (CLI) among total hospital visits, one of the benchmarks set by ADHS for the reopening of businesses and schools. According to the latest report, using data from the last week of October, Coconino County’s CLI is 2.7% while statewide, CLI this week is 5.1% for emergency departments and 3.6% for inpatient settings. A CLI percent of less than 5% is considered minimal community transmission, while the moderate category includes up to 10%.