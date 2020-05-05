Coconino County Elections urges voters to request early ballots

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Coconino County Elections Office is urging voters to request an early ballot for the August 4 Primary and November 3 General Elections, in response to COVID-19.

“Our office wants to make sure these two important elections are conducted in the safest manner possible for our voters, poll workers and staff,” said County Recorder Patty Hansen in a press release. “Voting by mail is extremely secure and the best method for voting in these times of social distancing.”

The Elections Office mailed a notice to all registered voters in the county Monday, which tells voters if they are on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) and how to sign up for PEVL or request an early ballot for only the 2020 Primary and General Elections.

There is still time to register to vote for the 2020 elections. Citizens can register to vote and sign up for early voting by going to www.servicearizona.com. For more information, call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or 800-793-6181.