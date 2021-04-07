Coconino County developing new guidance for renewable energy developments

Coconino County is developing a new renewable energy ordinance.

The effort comes as there has been an increased demand for renewable sources of energy as an alternative to fossil fuels.

The county approved a wind project last year just south of Winslow, and it appears the county planning and zoning commission will be considering another wind project this year.

Melissa Shaw, the county long-range planner, told the Coconino County Board of Supervisors this week that the ordinance is designed to regulate new renewable energy projects and provide guidance to county staff and developers as more proposed projects come forward.

“We have seen an increase of large-scale renewable energy projects that have come in as conditional-use permits, and currently there are not specific standards within our zoning ordinance to help guide decision-makers for approving those projects,” Shaw told the board.

Last year, the state’s largest public utility, Arizona Public Service, announced a goal to transition into 100% carbon-free by 2050 and 45% renewable energy sources by 2030.

Shaw said the ordinance would impact newly proposed wind, solar and biomass facilities, the latter of which burn wood products in order to generate power.