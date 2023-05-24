The current deputy chief of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has announced his candidacy for sheriff. Bret Axlund is spending his weekends collecting signatures, campaigning across the second-largest county in the country.

He’s approaching the process with fervor. Axlund told the Arizona Daily Sun that if there’s one thing he’s always up for, it’s a new challenge.

Axlund is no stranger to the region he’s hoping to serve as sheriff. He’s lived in Coconino County for 30 years, spending 27 of those years in a CCSO-issued uniform.

Axlund’s career at the Sheriff’s Office began in 1996 when he was hired as a detention officer at the county jail. He’d later work the roads on patrol and was based in Page for a number of years.

“I worked on boat patrol, I worked a lot on the reservation and those areas up there. I was promoted to patrol sergeant. Then an interesting thing happened when I was promoted to lieutenant: the sheriff at the time, Bill Pribil, restructured the organization,” Axlund recalled.

As a newly minted lieutenant, Axlund was put in charge of both the area’s patrol units and the Page jail — which was relatively new, having been built at the same time as the Flagstaff facility in 2000.

Running both divisions in Page was a challenge.

“When I was speaking to the sheriff about it at the time, I reminded him, 'I haven’t worked in the jail for 17 years.' He said, ‘You’ll be fine,’” Axlund said.

According to the now-chief deputy, he was fine -- more than fine.

“We were able to use some of the things that were going on at the jail to help train other agencies. We were able to open up some dive team positions for some detention officers. That was an unheard-of thing, but we were able to do that,” Axlund said. “We were able to take the law enforcement community up there, with the Page Police Department and the Park Service, and develop a training program for the jail.”

Axlund worked with a small staff, setting up cross-training between deputies and detention staff, to ensure that the 48-bed temporary holding facility was always manned at full capacity.

He said he enjoyed the position so much that he imagined retiring in Page — finishing out his career balancing the tasks associated with both the jail and patrol units.

The very job he thought he’d keep forever may have been the training ground that ultimately inspired Axlund’s bid to become the next sheriff.

“Unbeknownst to me, the sheriff at the time said, 'this is going to set you up for bigger things,'” Axlund said.

Sure enough, nine months into Sheriff Jim Driscoll’s first term, Axlund was approached about becoming the county’s chief deputy. The appointment meant he would have to uproot his life in Page and move to Flagstaff.

“We decided that that would be a great opportunity for us. My wife went to work for the health department here in town,” Axlund said. That was in 2017.

Today, Axlund wants to see the community-first culture of CCSO carried on into the future.

“I think I’ve been lucky to have served under such a great department for 27 years. For me, it’s just a really natural step forward,” Axlund said. “We’ve got so many really great things going on right now. So much great programming, by all the different divisions. I’d like to keep that going.”

As sheriff, Axlund said he’d focus on bringing back the Exodus program, which ground to a halt when COVID-19 safety protocols had to be implemented. Exodus is a 90-day treatment program designed to help inmates battle addiction while they’re in custody and work toward achieving sobriety.

Axlund would like to see Exodus revived to run beside the new Pathways to Community Program because they’re both designed to fight recidivism — or the tendency for a person who has committed a crime to re-offend.

If elected sheriff, another of Axlund’s priorities lies in drug enforcement and addressing the opioid epidemic as it relates to Coconino County.

“One of the big issues is the drugs that are coming in from the south,” Axlund said.

In order to address the issue, he wants to see the county’s K9 Unit expanded.

Coconino County had gone about six years without a four-legged deputy on patrol before Dex and his handler Corporal Ben Waibel joined the force about a year ago.

“Dogs are a great tool that we can use,” Axlund said. “If we increase those K9s, it’s going to help us as far as the drugs coming into our communities. While a lot [of drugs] do go through, because we’re at a junction of I-40 and I-17 and Highway 89, some of those end up staying in our area. The more we can remove from our area or deter people from bringing to our area, the better we’re going to be.”

Axlund also hopes to lead a Sheriff’s Department that responds to community needs.

“We go to a lot of community meetings and we listen to what people have to see. There’s very good attendance,” he said.

In areas like Doney Park, Axlund said residents have shared concerns about speeding and impaired drivers on Townsend Winona Road. In Mount Elden Estates, neighbors complain about snowplay and the impacts of illegal parking.

Axlund said he would like to establish a new Special Enforcement Unit that would be tasked with addressing those kinds of specific community concerns.

“This would be a squad that would go around the county, all over the county, helping out wherever they’re needed,” he said. “Right now, our staffing levels are at a point where we can’t stop where we are and refocus. This would be a squad that would be able to focus their efforts on those specific needs.”

The trouble is, CCSO is up against the same issue faced by agencies across the country: They’re understaffed. Before Axlund would be able to create a Special Enforcement Unit, he’d have to ensure the department had enough deputies on their payroll.

He said he’s got a plan for recruitment and retention, and it involves building on the foundation CCSO is already laying.

“We’ve gotten a lot of support from our board of supervisors with this new pay plan that we introduced last year,” Axlund said. “That puts our uniforms into a pay scale with an amount of certainty of where they’re going to be in so many years. It’s an eight-step plan that allows them to see where they’re going to be, how much money they’re going to make, so we’re really lucky to get that through.”

Right now, CCSO is actively recruiting officers at events and on social media. Axlund said CCSO under his leadership would continue to take a proactive approach to hiring.

In other words, the department won’t just wait for would-be deputies to approach them. They’d actively recruit.

When it comes to retention, Axlund wants to maintain some of CCSO’s current strategies for boosting mental health and morale — for deputies and civilian staff alike.

“Any time we see people going through a fairly traumatic event, which could be different for you or for me, based on our upbringing, based on what’s important to us, we offer support,” he said. “It’s no longer the tough cop, go home and deal with it and come back to work tomorrow morning. We’re needing to keep our people through the long term and invest in them. That’s been really important to us.”

CCSO has a counseling-based program in place called “Heal a Hero” and offers all employees access to an anonymous wellness app. On that app, CCSO employees can get support from an outside counselor at any time of the day or night.

“Probably one of our biggest challenges is mental health. It continues to be that, even before COVID started. Now, since COVID, we’re continuing to see lots of suicide-type calls, people in trouble mentally, dealing with different issues that they’re having,” Axlund said.

He attended a training in San Diego to become a mental health first aid trainer. CCSO offers mental health first aid training for the public, but the whole program is eight hours long. Axlund said he hopes to make the training more accessible, by shortening the time commitment and adding more opportunities for community members to engage with CCSO on the topic.

“That’s who we work for, our community,” he said. “What’s really advantageous to us is the people we are hiring right now really want to serve their community, really want to make a difference in the way of helping other people. It’s no longer 'I want to drive fast and carry a gun and wear a shiny uniform.' To them, it’s all about being able to help people.”

It’s that community-first ethos that Axlund said has driven his candidacy. He believes the role of the deputy is to save lives and serve their neighbors.

That’s the reason why the 51-year-old says he’s trading restful weekends with his wife and pet pug to get to work gathering signatures for his candidacy.

“Right now we really enjoy going to all the places we’re going, getting signatures. Whether it’s Leupp or Page, attending all the events,” he said. “We’re getting to know a lot of new people.”