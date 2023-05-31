Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The weekend’s recreation and summer celebrations ended with more than 200 traffic stops and 65 people booked in jail in Coconino County.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is looking back on Memorial Day weekend -- the unofficial kickoff of the summer season -- having responded to a “significant increase in incidents.”

Some of that increase was due to the unsafe operation of the kind of vehicles that people love to bust out in the summer sunshine. Over the weekend alone, CCSO responded to seven off-highway vehicle (OHV) crashes. It stopped more than 70 OHV drivers, and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) made a concentrated effort to pass on safety information for drivers of everything from four-wheelers to sand rails. CERT set up an informational checkpoint -- to that end -- on Forest Road 240 near Munds Park.

Meanwhile, CCSO partnered with officers from the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and Arizona Game and Fish to increase forest patrols.

Where the pines and cedars end and the water begins, officers were just as busy. Friday through Sunday, deputies contacted 80 vessels on Arizona’s waterways. They responded to and are investigating two different boat-related collisions.

In addition to the spike in outdoor activity, CCSO reported a steep increase in calls for service generally. In just three days, it responded to 993 calls.

Eighty-two people received traffic citations and 12 were arrested after deputies conducted 221 traffic stops.

Based on deputy field reports, five drivers were arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired. One of those drivers is now facing charges for aggravated DUI after being stopped on Lake Mary Road for speeding. They had two children younger than the age of 6 unrestrained in the vehicle, according to CCSO.

In the other four cases, the average driver tested at almost twice the legal limit after drinking and driving. The average breath alcohol of the suspects was .140 BrAC, according to reports assembled by CCSO.

The legal limit in Arizona is .08 BrAC.

The sheriff’s office received a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to be applied specifically to DUI enforcement prior to the holiday weekend. That grant, according to CCSO, helped fund the equipment and overtime that allowed for increased patrols during Memorial Day weekend.