Deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) helped recover a four-door Nissan Rouge that rolled off a boat ramp into Lake Mary early Monday morning.

According to CCSO, the vehicle rolled into the lake at about 3 a.m. No one was inside. The parents of the vehicle’s 18-year-old owner called CCSO for help finding the SUV at about 4:15 a.m. By that point the vehicle was fully submerged.

The Rouge’s owner didn’t know which boat ramp on Lake Mary the SUV rolled off, so a U.S. Forest Service boat was employed to search the murky water. After looking at all three boat ramps where the incident might have occurred, more reinforcements were called.

CCSO deputies asked the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team to help locate and recover the car.

The dive team started its search at 3 p.m. Monday, and by 5:30 found the vehicle. A private tow company was called, and the Rogue was retrieved by 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Deputies believe alcohol was involved in the matter, and it remains under investigation.