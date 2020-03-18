Coconino County declares state of emergency for COVID-19

In a special session Wednesday morning, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a State of Emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The declaration will allow the county to make appropriate orders, provide emergency resources, request additional resources and receive mutual aid from the state and federal governments. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County.
In late January, Coconino County Health and Human Services created its COVID-19 Incident Command Team to manage monitoring and preparedness measures surrounding COVID-19 and on March 12, the County established an Emergency Operations Center to prepare for a potential outbreak.
The County was the first agency in the state of Arizona to set-up COVID-19 specimen collections sites. There are now two sites in Flagstaff. An order from a healthcare provider or from the Coconino County Health and Human Service COVID-19 Response Team is required prior to arriving at the specimen collection site. Individuals must meet criteria, as determined by their provider, to qualify for testing. People are asked to call their providers prior to visiting a medical office.
“Coconino County takes the COVID-19 outbreak seriously and we are doing everything we can to keep our residents informed and safe,” Lena Fowler, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.
Though there are currently no County office closures, the agency is planning for potential facility closures, modified staffing plans, work-from-home options and enhanced communications to employees to ensure County services are continued. Board meetings will continue as planned unless conditions change. People are encouraged to stream meetings and attend in person only if necessary.
A COVID-19 Information Line is available at 928-679-7300 from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekends for people who have questions. People can also email questions to COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov. Further information is available on the Coconino County COVID-19 website at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.