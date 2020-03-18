Coconino County declares state of emergency for COVID-19

In a special session Wednesday morning, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a State of Emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The declaration will allow the county to make appropriate orders, provide emergency resources, request additional resources and receive mutual aid from the state and federal governments. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County.

In late January, Coconino County Health and Human Services created its COVID-19 Incident Command Team to manage monitoring and preparedness measures surrounding COVID-19 and on March 12, the County established an Emergency Operations Center to prepare for a potential outbreak.

The County was the first agency in the state of Arizona to set-up COVID-19 specimen collections sites. There are now two sites in Flagstaff. An order from a healthcare provider or from the Coconino County Health and Human Service COVID-19 Response Team is required prior to arriving at the specimen collection site. Individuals must meet criteria, as determined by their provider, to qualify for testing. People are asked to call their providers prior to visiting a medical office.