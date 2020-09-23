Coconino County COVID spike certain, but complicated by lost cases and definition changes

County epidemiologist Matt Maurer said that the 89 cases could be placed in as far back as Sept. 1 to Monday.

“There is a potential that when their report comes out, the numbers from week September 12 will put us into the substantial transmission category,” Maurer said.

Coconino County has also modified their COVID-19 reporting definitions, meaning that all probable positives and confirmed positives will be combined and reported as confirmed positives going forward.

The definition change led to what appeared to be a one-day spike of 105 positives on Monday. The 105 positives included previously reported probable positives from the past two weeks but are now being classified under the positive category.

The change was recommended by the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists and was recently adopted by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The council felt new forms of tests required county and state officials to combine the probable and confirmed reports to give people a better sense of what is happening in towns around the county and state, Maurer said on Monday.