Coconino County COVID metrics rebound

After a slight drop last week, COVID-19 case rates are rising in Coconino County once again, according to the latest dashboard data report.

Both community level indicators are still at the medium level, with one rising and one falling. New COVID admissions are now at 7 per 100,000 from 8.4 the week before, and 8.8% of staffed in-patient beds are occupied by COVID patients compared to 6.7% the prior week.

Case rates rose to 283.1 this week, with a total of 404 new cases reported. The previous week’s rate was 334 cases (234.1 per 100,000), down from 369 (258.6) the week ending June 11.

Testing positivity also increased after a slight drop last week, while the number of tests conducted stayed relatively flat. This week’s rate is 24.1%, up from 19.3% last week.

Hospitalizations increased to 16 from 12 a week ago, with the incidence of COVID-like illness (CLI) in county hospitals rising to 8.9% from 7.5% the week before. One COVID death was reported in the county this week (compared to zero the previous two weeks).

Residents 65 and older had the highest case incidence for the week (389 per 100,000), while those aged 0 to 4 had the highest positivity rate (42.9%).

Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now the most prevalent in the county (38.89%), after three weeks of BA.2.12.1 being the most common. BA.2.12.1 now makes up 27.78% of genomes sequenced in Coconino County, with BA.2 and BA.4 making up 22.22% and 11.11%, respectively.

Statewide, BA.2.12.1 continues to be the most prevalent (38.89%), though BA.5 is becoming more common (24.44% this week, from 19.04% the week ending June 18). BA.2 accounts for 20% of genomes sequenced in Arizona this week, with BA.4 accounting for 16.67%.

While county vaccinations were at similar levels to the last week (though slightly higher), the number of first doses increased. Boosters continue to make up the majority of vaccines administered as they have since at least April.

The ASU testing site at Coconino Community College closed June 30 after about a month of operation. A list of sites still open in the county is available here.

COVID resources for Coconino County, including the weekly report and vaccination and testing locations can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.